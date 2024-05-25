Patrick Gottsch: Unimaginable Dreams Now a Rural American Legacy
May 18, 2024, was a bleak day for not only Rural America but also professional rodeo and the Western industry as Patrick Gottsch passed away. None other than Patrick Gottsch had dreams for each of these industries and pursued them until his final day. Gottsch was the founder of Rural Media Group Inc., which is the parent company of the Cowboy Channel, the Cowgirl Channel, RFD-TV, and Rural Radio 147. He will be sorely missed as a vital part of these industries that have grown immensely because of the dream the Nebraska native had for nearly half his life.
The outpouring of love and adoration of Gottsch has been uplifting as the news of his passing broke to the public. People, including singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, baseball great Nolan Ryan, "Yellowstone" actor Jennifer Landon, and eight-time National Finals Rodeo World Champion Stetson Wright, have all extended shoutouts in his honor. Molding into someone so notable and loved across so many industries has to start somewhere, it happened to be in a pretty familiar Texas city back in the 90's.
In 1991, Gottsch moved to Fort Worth, Texas, with a vision of promoting Rural America. He was hired by Jim Odle with Superior Livestock Auction (SLA) as the director of sales. Jim Odle soon became a reliance and supporter of Gottsch's dream. He wanted to build a network based on Rural America, and he wanted it to air 24/7.
As Gottsch dreamt big, he was also doubted by many along the way. He was determined to see his dream to fruition, and in turn, he proved every doubter wrong as he went. With a vision of such depth, it would take time and money. He tackled both passionately. While raising his two daughters as a single parent, he went to work for Dish Network, installing dishes as he saved money to raise his girls and keep his dream alive.
"He took on full responsibility of raising his girls and providing them a life that wouldn't be deprived of any opportunity. Even if Gottsch had nothing, he made sure those girls still had everything," says Jim Odle.
Having a believer in your corner can be more monumental in the initiation of a dream than most know. For Gottsch, that believer was Jim Odle. When "they" were calling him crazy, Jim was calling him forward-thinking. Odle and Gottsch were likeminded with their forward thinking. Odle was the co-founder of a video cattle auction (SLA), which was out of reach to most people, too - until it worked. They came together to make an agreement that Gottsch's company, RFD-TV, would broadcast the SLA auctions every two weeks on the big dish satellites.
There were ups and downs along the way; money was tight, too. Gottsch wasn't doing it for the money, but did know that money was needed to lauch his dream. Money was so tight at times that when he would need to go back to Nebraska, he would catch a ride with a semi-truck driver. He would even house-sit to have a place to live when things were tight. Jim smiled as he remembered the early times with Gottsch.
"Patrick staying hooked and determined for so long, even when the light at the end of the tunnel was minute, is the only reason that his network turned into what it is today."
Gottsch was never too big to ask for help. He was constantly seeking mentorship from others who had success in any area. He wasn't oblivious to the fact that he couldn't reach his dreams alone, and he also paid close attention to the ones who didn't leave him to dream alone. Jim Odle remained a close friend and business friend with Gottsch after all this time. Even in the final weeks of his life, he would call to run ideas by Odle even though they both knew that he knew what he was doing at that point in his career. It was, however, the thought that counted and that thought sure counted to Jim.
When Jim was asked if he thought Gottsch had accomplished all he wanted to, he admiringly stated, "Patrick was never done; he was always wanting to do something better for Rural America. It may have been today or tomorrow, but something greater was always coming."
Gottsch's dream will continue to be lived out through what he had so intricately built. The milestones he reached along the way will never be forgotten. There may not be enough "thank you's" to account for all he did for Rural America, professional rodeo, and the Western industry - but his legacy will live on as he is remembered and appreciated for all of it.