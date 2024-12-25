Peterson Banks Big at Kimes Ranch Rope for the Crown in Las Vegas
The Plaza Hotel and Casino Core Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. was home to many events in December, including the Kimes Ranch Rope for the Crown Breakaway Championship. CN Productions put on the $30,000 added event December 6-7, 2024. They made the most of the event, with NFR watch parties, a back number ceremony, calcutta, and more.
Various associations and ropings qualified their champions to the event and there was a Last Chance Qualifier kicking off the weekend. The top five from the three-head average in the Last Chance qualified to the Finals, where 75 ropers competed in three rounds. The top fifteen advanced to the Short Round.
The Women's Rodeo World Championship also had a Challenger and an Open event. Full results can be found here.
Last Chance Qualifier - Open Ladies Breakaway
Brylee Braden of Horatio, Ark. took the Round 1 win with a 2.2 for $1,922. In Round 2, Martha Angelone of Stephenville, Tex. roped a 1.88 for $1,922. The Round 3 win went to Kolby Boyett of Grove, Okla. with a 1.72 for $1,922. Sarah Angelone of Stephenville, Tex earned the Aggregate win with a 7.47 for $3,459.
The five qualifiers moving on to the finals were Tiada Gray, Taylor Engesser, Anna Jorgenson, Adisyn Henderson, and Avery Aaron.
Rope for the Crown Breakaway Championship
Taylor Munsell of Alva, Okla. earned $3,000 with a 1.85 for the Round 1 win. In Round 2, Harley Pryor of Moore Haven, Fla. earned the $3,000 win with a 1.84. Martha Angelone of Stephenville, Tex. won Round 3 with a 1.92 for $3,000.
Beau Peterson of Council Grove, Kan. earned $1,250 for the Short Round win with a 2.64, as well as the Aggregate for $17,500 with a 10.41 on four head. She won a total of $20,750 at the event.
Women's Rodeo World Championships Open Ladies Breakaway
Payton Levine of Wolf Creek, Mont. won Round 1 with a 2.1 and Round 2 with a 1.84, for $1,530 in each round. Hadley Thompson of Yoder, Wyo. won the Short Round with a 2.77 for $1,020. Levine also took the Aggregate win with 7.1 seconds on three head for $2,449. Her total earnings were $5,509.