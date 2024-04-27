Raising Cowboys With the Tierney Family
Being a cowboy is in the Tierney family's blood. Paul Tierney is a legend in rodeo and has created a family legacy, with his kids and now grandkids following in his footsteps. With several Cinch Timed Event Championships and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifications, among other rodeo accolades and accomplishments, it is clear that rodeo is a family affair for the Tierneys.
Jess Tierney is the oldest son of Paul, and he grew up junior rodeoing onto college. He started at New Mexico Jr College on the rodeo team and then eventually transferred to and graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Okla. Eventually, he started pro rodeoing just like his dad.
He has been to the National Finals Steer Roping 11 times and was the 2017 Cinch Timed Event Champion. He obviously looks up to his dad in everything he does but also credits guys like Bobby Harris, Jimmie Cooper and Buster Record.
"I have loved growing up watching their hustle and never quit attitude," Jess said. "They have influenced my life and my career. I think anybody in the rodeo world can look to Trevor Brazile, too, for his professionalism that has led to years of success. Even outside of rodeo, guys like Pete Rose show you the right way to play the game."
Originally from South Dakota, Jess now calls Altus, Okla., home, where he is the coach of the Western Oklahoma State College (WOSC) Rodeo Team. Jess stays busy with coaching, roping, and rodeoing himself, all while raising his two boys with his wife, Teresa. The couple has been married for nearly nine years and have spent it doing everything they love to do. Tommy Dale (6), and Tripp Clayton (4), think the world of their dad, and want to do everything that he does.
"He just lets me go with him to all of them, and we rope too. I rope on my horse," said four-year-old Tripp Tierney when asked about traveling with his dad to the rodeos.
Jess reflected, "Rodeo is something I picked. If they want to do that, that's great, but if not, I want them to be good at what they are doing. If it's rodeo, we will rodeo and support that, but if it's football, we will do that too. Nobody is going to be great at something they don't want to be great at, so all I ask is that whatever they choose to do they are prepared, work hard, and give it their all. Whether my boys want to go rodeo or not, I love that they are growing up in this industry. They see my dedication, preparation, and practice, and that will benefit them in whatever they want to do."
At WOSC, Jess is the head coach, with Mitch Davis and Shane Proctor as assistants. Tierney has built an incredibly successful team in Altus and has learned a lot himself. The WOSC team competes in the Central Plains Region throughout the year. He has been the coach for seven years now.
Jess talked about being a college coach, "My goal every single year for this team is for each of my kids to set goals and help them realize that they can reach them. Every student has places they want to go and I want to help convince them that they can do things they don't think they can. This is the coolest thing I have learned doing this too, everyone is different, different horses and ability, attitude, and goals. That is what we do here. We set goals and help them get there."
You will see the boys, Tommy Dale and Tripp, around practice or at the rodeos with the college kids daily. Jess and Teresa want their boys to be involved and learn in everything they do. Although Jess has been successful rodeoing throughout the years, when asked about his greatest accomplishments, he credited things much bigger in life.