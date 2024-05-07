Pioneer Days Rodeo Awards Top Talents for Stellar Performances
The Curry Co Events Center in Clovis, New Mexico, was the host for the most recent Turquoise Circuit PRCA rodeo. May 2 -4, cowboys and cowgirls took a chance at proving who was the best, and several very recognizable names came out on top.
Cervi Championship Rodeo Company rolled into town, offering the contestants the best stock and production rodeo has to offer. With a total payoff of over $83,000, this was a place where standings could surely be affected.
The hottest tie-down roper in the world, Shad Mayfield, who also happened to be the hometown favorite, took top honors yet again. With his run of 8.2 seconds, Mayfield roped his way to first and a $1,874 payday. Mayfield has already secured his sixth trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada this December and he very well may be on his way to his second world title.
The Clovis, New Mexico man has already amassed $137,923 toward the world standings, which is about $45,000 more than his closest competitor, Ty Harris.
Saddle Bronc Riding star Sterling Crawley rode Cervi's Blink of an Eye for 83 points, which was good enough for the win. Adding $1,756 to his standings helped the Stephenville, Texas man who is currently sitting in the No.18 position in the world standings.
Moving to the women of rodeo, former WPRA president, Jymmy Cox turned three barrels in 14.84 seconds and topped the field. She and her equine partner earned $2,342 for their smoking fast run. The Pleasanton, Texas, cowgirl is hot on the trail and has been picking up checks nearly everywhere she has entered.
The breakaway ropers remain the fastest girls in town. In Clovis, there were three that tied for first place. With a 1.9-second run, MaryBeth Beam, Kelsie Domer, and Shai Schaefer claimed their shared position on top. Each of the handy cowgirls was awarded $2,841 for their roping skills.
Pioneer Days Rodeo Results:
Breakaway roping:1. (tie) MaryBeth Beam, Kelsie Domer and Shai Schaefer, 1.9 seconds, $2,841 each; 4. (tie) Danielle Lowman and Madalyn Richards, 2.0, $1,838 each; 6. (tie) Sequin Brewer, Kassidy Dennison, Shiloh Napp, Shaylee Terry and Macy Young, 2.1, $752 each; 11. (tie) Bailey Currie and Kendal Pierson, 2.2, $376 each.
Bareback riding:1. Ethan Crouch, 83.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Crazy Legs, $1,439; 2. Clayton Hibler, 80.5, $1,090; 3. Will Norstrom, 79.5, $785; 4. (tie) Lane McGehee and Jade Taton, 78, $414 each; 6. (tie) Kashton Ford, Boyce Kraut and Jayco Roper, 77.5, $73 each.
Steer wrestling:1. (tie) Bridger Anderson and Don Payne, 5.0 seconds, $1,470 each; 3. Wyatt Lindsay, 5.1, $1,054; 4. Brad Ralph, 5.2, $776; 5. Adam Musil, 5.5, $499; 6. Trevin Fox, 6.1, $277.
Team roping:1. Tee Luttrell/Chris Young, 5.0 seconds, $2,248 each; 2. Roan Oldfield/Creed West, 5.1, $1,955; 3. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 5.2, $1,662; 4. (tie) J7 Bland/Tyson Thompson and Shad Mayfield/Faron Candelaria, 5.4, $1,222 each; 6. Bryan Sells/Cameron Tsinigine, 5.6, $782; 7. Aaron Tsinigine/Denton Dunning, 5.7, $489; 8. Zack Woods/Gavin Foster, 9.9, $196.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Sterling Crawley, 83 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Blink Of An Eye, $1,756; 2. Thayne Elshere, 79, $1,330; 3. Zachary Dallas, 78.5, $958; 4. Sid Skiver, 77, $638; 5. Mick Knight, 76, $372; 6. Warwick Southern, 75.5, $266.
Tie-down roping:1. Shad Mayfield, 8.2 seconds, $1,874; 2. Seth Hall, 8.8, $1,551; 3. Brody Stallard, 9.0, $1,228; 4. (tie) Zane Kilgus and Zack Kirkpatrick, 9.1, $743 each; 6. Hayden Ford, 9.7, $323.
Barrel racing:1. Jymmy Cox, 14.84 seconds, $2,342; 2. Tiany Schuster, 14.98, $1,991; 3. Kiersten Pettus, 15.10, $1,640; 4. Tibba Smith, 15.14, $1,405; 5. Sadie Wolaver-Troyer, 15.16, $1,171; 6. (tie) Jordan Driver and Shannon Griffin, 15.22, $703 each; 8. Abby Phillips, 15.27, $468; 9. Keyla Costa, 15.28, $410; 10. Kaycee Killingsworth, 15.29, $351; 11. LaTricia Duke, 15.33, $293; 12. (tie) Tara Carr, Emma Charleston and Regina Kiehne, 15.34, $78 each.
Steer roping:First round:1. Blake Deckard, 11.0 seconds, $1,357; 2. Slade Wood, 11.1, $1,123; 3. Cole Patterson, 11.3, $889; 4. (tie) Cody Lee and Brodie Poppino, 11.4, $538 each; 6. Neal Wood, 11.7, $234.Second round:1. Landon McClaugherty, 10.1 seconds, $1,357; 2. John E. Bland, 10.5, $1,123; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.6, $889; 4. Jess Tierney, 10.8, $655; 5. Chet Herren, 11.1, $421; 6. Trent Sorey, 11.2, $234.Third round:1. Cody Lee, 9.6 seconds, $1,357; 2. John E. Bland, 9.9, $1,123; 3. Jess Tierney, 10.4, $889; 4. Neal Wood, 11.6, $655; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 11.7, $421; 6. (tie) Chad Mathis and Thomas Smith, 12.1, $117 each.Average:1. Vin Fisher Jr., 37.8 seconds on three head, $2,035; 2. Tony Reina, 38.8, $1,684; 3. John E. Bland, 39.2, $1,334; 4. Kelton McMillen, 39.4, $983; 5. Cole Patterson, 40.2, $632; 6. Tanner Duwe, 42.4, $351.
Bull riding:*1. Hunter Tate, 85.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's High Strung, $1,809; 2. Koby Usmar, 83.5, $1,383; 3. Isaak Dyck, 80, $1,011; 4. Scott Wells, 77.5, $692; 5. Chase Outlaw, 77, $426; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).