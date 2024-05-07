The Evolving Legacy of Women in Rodeo
The sport of rodeo started as a male-dominated sport. The broncs, the bulls, the horses, and the ropes all belonged to the men. Despite discrimination in the arena, women were still very involved, mainly seen trick riding and in special performing acts, though it was not uncommon for women to work alongside men in the early days of ranching. As for the sport of rodeo, it has a rich history dating back to the 1800s in the American West, but it originated for cowboys to showcase their skills related to ranching and horsemanship.
In 1869, when the first recorded rodeo took place in Deer Trail, Colorado, the cowboys were highlighted for their unique skills and talents. These events were seen as a man's job, and the women stayed out of the arena for the most part. Though counterintuitive, the rodeo was technically one of the first sports, especially at the professional level, to include and welcome women competitors. Some may say that the women were thrown to the wolves, competing in the same events as the men at the beginning. In the early 1900s, name rodeos like the Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days welcomed women's bronc riders and featured them to draw in new crowds.
A group of determined cowgirls decided they wanted their own freedom and opportunity within the sport of rodeo, so they set foot to make their own official rodeo association. In 1948, the Girls Rodeo Association was created, now known as the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). Even today, women compete in every event and aspect of rodeo, but barrel racing came along, and it grew to be most commonly known as the ladies' event in rodeo.
Margaret Owens Montgomery became the first president of the GRA and the first world champion barrel racer. Soon after, the Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA), which is now known as the PRCA, was co-sanctioned with the GRA, and barrel racing was added to nearly every rodeo. It became a staple event and quickly a fan favorite.
In 1959, the first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) took place solely for the men's events. But after years of separate events for the women, in 1967, the barrel race was officially featured in the main NFR. Since its beginning in 1948, the GRA has grown immensely, Now called the Women Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), the association celebrated 75 years in 2023. The No. 1 back number is worn by the contestant who wins the most money in the regular season before coming into the NFR. Only three barrel racers in history have gotten that honor of wearing No. 1: Charmayne James, Sherry Cervi and Mary Burger.
Although barrel racing has continued to take the lead, the event of breakaway roping was introduced in context in 2017. The first WPRA World Champion breakaway roper was crowned way back in 1974, but expanding efforts were not taken until 2017. Now breakaway roping has become the fastest-growing event. The crowds love the ladies competing and the fast times. Just recently, in 2020, the WPRA sanctioned the PRCA and agreed to add breakaway to its list of events. In the same way that barrel racers had to work for equal money, now the breakaway ropers are going through the same process. 'Breaking Barriers' for women in the sport has taken on a new meaning, with breakaway roping coming to the forefront.
From the pioneer ladies' bronc riding to today's barrel racing phenoms, the history of women in rodeo was built from the ground up. Women have proven that they possess all the cowboy virtues and more as they blaze new trails in professional rodeo.