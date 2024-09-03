Red Hot at the Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale
When the dust settled after the Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, 314 horses sold out of 384 to pass through the ring. Totaling $26,154,000 and averaging $82,293, sales were up notably from last year.
Leading buyer, Gael Garza, purchased six head for a total of $1,467,000. West Texas Racing Partners added five head to their herd for $1,226,000. Purchasing eight head for $896,000, La Feliz Montana Ranch LLC was third leading buyer for the sale.
Robicheaux Ranch Inc., agent, was the leading consignor and/or agent for the Select Yearling sale, with 33 head totaling $2,591,000. Burns Ranch, agent, offered 19 horses for sales of $2,195,000. MJ Farms, agent, sold a total of sixteen horses for $1,987,000.
Solo Select Horses, primarily known for their influence in the cutting and rope horse industries, has officially branched into the world of quarter horse racing. Read more about their experience here andhere.
Full sale results and reports can be found at StallionESearch.com and we have the TLDR (too long, didn't read) version right here. The sale was split into two sessions.
On day one, Hip 47, Hardtoxplain, a bay colt by Flying Cowboy 123 and out of Hardtoget by Foose was the high seller for $550,000 to Garza, consigned by Marty Powers, agent, for Louis A. Malechek, III. The colt is a full brother to Flyin Rabbit 123.
Hip 212 was the first foal out of Apollitical Patty, earner of over $1.2 million. The brown filly also sold to Garza for $500,000. Pretty Miss Patty is sired by Favorite Cartel and was consigned by Julianna Hawn Holt.
Third high seller on day one was Hip 206. Selling to Jimmy Barton, Lance Bland, Gary Cain, and Caliche Walls Venture, Favoritetang brought $350,000. Consigned by Grant Farms LLC, the brown colt is by Favorite Cartel and out of Cosmopolitanne, by Corona Cartel.
In the second session, Enforce, a full brother to five grade 1 runners topped the sale at $675,000. Purchased by West Texas Racing Partners, Hip 244 is by Favorite Cartel and out of Remember Me Rose by Corona Cartel. The sorrel colt was consigned by Burns Ranch.
Second high seller was Hip 234, Lookatme Z. The daughter of Apollitical Jess and out of Shezgotthelook by FDD Dynasty was consigned by Robicheaux Ranch, agent, for Slash Z Quarter Horses. Bringing $350,000, the filly is a full sister to Hezgotthelook Z, winner of the Ruidoso Futurity and the Rainbow Futurity. Triple One Ranch LLC now owns the pair of full siblings.
Third high seller in the second session was Hip 325, Dr A Sin City, by A Revenant and out of Send City by Tres Seis. The colt sold to Dennis Dreier for $320,000 and was consigned by Dunn Ranch, agent. He is a half-brother to Apolitical Pence, the two time Champion of Champions (G1) winner.
The outlook following this sale is bright as we head into further fall race sales, including the Heritage Place sale in Septmeber.