Legendary Racetrack Facing Future Uncertainty and 2026 Season Closure

For the first time in over 80 years, Ruidoso Downs will not host organized horse racing for the 2026 season. The historical fixture in New Mexico was first known as Hollywood Park, hosting its first parimutuel racing in 1947.

Ruidoso Downs has been home to countless legends over the decades, as the home of the All American Futurity since 1959. The world's richest quarter horse race brought many of the best race horses in the world to the New Mexico track for over 60 years.

Devastating Reports

Mud surrounds the stables at Ruidoso Downs Racetrack on July 9, 2025, after historic flooding the day before in Ruidoso, New Mexico. | Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to official reports, horse racing at the track has been shut down indefinitely following a state-commissioned study. The following is from an official statement by Mayor Lynn Crawford:

"The devastating flood events of 2025 caused significant damage to critical track infrastructure, and despite the tireless efforts of repair crews and stakeholders. The 2026 meet will be run at the Downs at Albuquerque and the 2026 New Mexico Bred Sale and the 2026 Super Select Sale will still be held at the Ruidoso Downs Sales Pavilion. The Billy the Kid Casino will also be operational during this time."

There is hope that racing will return to Ruidoso in the future, as Mayor Crawford continued:

"The Village of Ruidoso, Ruidoso Downs Race Track management, Lincoln County, state officials, and community stakeholders are unified in our commitment to bringing championship quarter horse racing back to Ruidoso for the 2027 season. We are already coordinating recovery efforts, identifying funding sources, and developing an aggressive timeline to ensure that every necessary repair is completed well ahead of Memorial Day 2027."

Ruidoso Downs has suffered unprecedented challenges over the past two years, including major wildfires in 2024. Significant flooding in July 2024 and July 2025 severely impacted the racetrack.

According to an update on the Ruidoso Downs website, an engineering firm was brought in to assess the situation. JE Fuller, retained by the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security, provided an analysis of future flood risks.

In that report, it was determined that even a moderate rainfall event (two inches or more per hour) could be devastating to the existing and planned drainage improvement systems. If rainfall exceeded that amount, the fire-scarred areas around Ruidoso Downs could result in a high risk of dangerous flooding that could be life-threatening.

Per the Ruidoso Downs statement:

"Based on the JE Fuller findings, and our follow-up discussions with governmental agencies, the engineers specializing in hydrology and flooding concluded that the Racetrack is not sustainable as a public venue. We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of everyone who attends Ruidoso Downs Racetrack, and our equine athletes. Continuing operations at the current site of Ruidoso Downs Racetrack is not feasible."

The full report by JE Fuller is linked here.

