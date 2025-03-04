Riley Pruitt's Impressive Start Fuels His Dreams of NFR Success in 2025
Riley Pruitt is a 2x National Finals Rodeo qualifier. However, fans haven't seen him in the Thomas and Mack since 2019. Will that change this year?
Before this year started Pruitt knew something was going to be special and that was specifically a gut feeling about the horse he was on named Snowman. He has never had one nor been on one that is anything like him Pruitt said.
As of now, Riley is sitting No. 6 in the world standings. He has been to seven rodeos since the start of the rodeo season back in October. Three of the seven rodeos that he has gone to for 2025 standings were at this time.
Pruitt won Billings, Mont. as well as Casper, Wyo. He then went to his circuit finals where he took home the average, won a round, and placed in another. The win at circuit finals now sets him up to compete at the NFR Open which is held in Colorado Springs, Colo. in July. This is a lucrative event with a large amount of money up for grabs.
Two months later the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo. rolls around and Pruitt took advantage of the large purse that the rodeo puts up. He fought through his set and made it to the finals. Before the finals he had tallied up over $9,300 and after ending up third overall, he would add another $4,000 to his total.
With the exception of Rapid City, (broke the barrier to win the rodeo), Pruitt has won money everywhere he has went. San Antonio was great to him and Snowman as they won a couple of rounds in their pool and ended up advancing to the finals. The team is now headed back home to see the family and get ready for Rodeo Houston.
Snowman originally came to Riley from his mom, Martee. Riley and Jenna were able to buy him and switched his training from barrel horse to calf horse. Last year was Snowman's chance to see the sights and gain confidence. This year he is ready to go as the main mount.
Rodeo on SI asked Riley what made Snowman so special. His response was, "He is one of those horses that even if he has a bad day I know I can still go win money. I am going to go to battle with this one."
When someone trains a horse, they know every button the horse has and how/when to push it. Sometimes a team like that can't be beat.
The Mountain States Circuit offers a lot of great summer rodeos. Pruitt's goal is to stay primarily in the circuit which also keeps him close to home and his family.
"Rodeo wife life isn't for the faint of heart," says Jenna Pruitt.
Keep in mind that his first four rodeos are all within the Mountain States Circuit. There are so many good rodeos and so much money to be won close to home. Pruitt also has a few other finished horses who are ready to step in when he decides Snowman needs a break, so the location is truly ideal.
Jenna and Riley have two beautiful children and while they are great at holding down the fort while he is gone, it is really nice to have Dad around some in the summer. When the rodeos get closer to home there are a lot more opportunities for him to sneak home for a few days. He recognizes that without the support he receives at home his goals wouldn't be possible.
The Nebraska man is one of the best to ever rope calves who does not have a gold buckle. Riley has a list of accolades a mile long, but to win the gold AND to do it on a horse that he trained would be a feeling one could never put into words.
The career he has had surpasses the word impressive, but this year might have a lot of depth to add onto it. Rodeo on SI is grateful for the opportunity to talk with Riley and we will be cheering for him as the year progresses. #DoItLikePruitt