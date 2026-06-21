No.4 Bull Rider in the World Takes National Title at College Finals in Casper

Professional rodeo is different than any other sport as athletes are permitted to compete both at the collegiate level while also competing for the PRCA. So, it isn't necessarily uncommon to see the same people competing on the Cowboy Channel as well as the arena at Casper, Wyo., which just hosted the College National Finals Rodeo.

The CNFR hosts athletes from all across the country, and more often than not, especially those competing in Texas, are competing at both pro-rodeos and their college rodeos, and that is exactly what Wyoming native Hayden Welsh has been doing since last Fall.

Welsh has been attending Odessa College in West Texas since the rodeos kicked off in September of '25, but has also been dominating in his rookie season, after smashing records in 2025. Had permits been allowed to make the NFR, then he would have been nodding his head at the Thomas & Mack in December.

🤠🏆 2026 CNFR Bull Riding National Champion Hayden Welsh!

88.5 Point Ride in the Finals!!!#OCWranglers #WranglerNation pic.twitter.com/bUy8EkbuGX — Odessa College Wrangler Athletics (@WranglerSports) June 21, 2026

Instead, he has kept his head down and been grinding, which has led him to No.4 in the world with more than $108,000 won. But he also made sure to qualify for the big one in Casper to represent the blue vest.

By the time the CNFR came to a close, Welsh rode three of his four bulls, placing no worse than third in a round, and capped it off with a finals victory and a near 90-point ride.

A Quick Look at Welsh's Early Success

Amanda Wisehart and Hayden Welsh posing after a big win at Colorado vs. the World at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colorado | Hayden Welsh Professional Bull Rider

January of '26 started hot for Welsh as he and his aunt, NFR qualifier Amanda Wisehart, both took victories at Colorado vs. the World at the National Western Stockshow in Denver, Colo.

Welsh might be nearing $110,000 on the year already, but he has "only" taken home a pair of victories, and he keeps chipping away. That is what it takes to make the finals and ultimately be a world champion.

The young gun doesn't need to win every time he nods his head, but the consistency aspect will lead him to many, many back numbers.

Back in 2019, Haven Meged won the CNFR for Tarleton State University, then went on to win his first Gold Buckle at the NFR in December. It was a Cinderella Story type of year for Meged, and Welsh is holding strong on the same path.

There is nothing in life for certain, but if you're a gambler, place a bet on this young man from northern Wyo.