Rodeo Family Mourns Loss of Rodeo Mom Shryl Cooper

The Cooper family has been hit hard with the unexpected loss of Shryl Cooper.

Shryl was married to 1981 All-Around World Champion Jimmie Cooper for 47 years. Together they lived the rodeo family life. She is the mother of National Finals Rodeo (NFR) team roping twin boys Jake and Jim, and top-notch breakaway roper Jill.

At only 70 years old Shryl has been in a battle after back surgery October 29, 2025. After a successful surgery and an 11-day hospital stay, Shryl was sent home to finish her recovery.

Once home Shryl experienced some swelling in her leg. The swelling was concerning enough for her to make a trip back to the hospital to get it checked out. Nothing was found after a sonogram so she was sent home again.

November 17, Shryl's daughter, Jill, still felt something was off. They made the trek back to the hospital for some labs, and once again, everything appeared normal. Besides some dehydration and an empty stomach, everything else was normal.

They went home and Jill said, "That night, she ate wonderfully and was full of life and her normal feistiness. We all had a wonderful night."

On November 18, Shryl had a pulmonary embolism in both lungs, which sent her into cardiac arrest. She was life-flighted to Fort Worth for surgery to remove blood clots. Unfortunately, her brain scans showed that she had been without oxygen for too long and the damage was too severe.

Jill explained, "We prayed and prayed for a miracle- trusting that if it was in God’s will, it would happen; and if not, we will faithfully love and honor Him no matter what."

On November 26, the family made the decision to bring Shryl home for hospice care. On December 1, Shryl passed away surrounded by her loving family. Jill shared that her mom is now at home with Jesus.

The rodeo community is mourning as Shryl was "home' to many and acted as the "supermom" to anyone she welcomed to her home. Rodeo on SI is praying alongside the Cooper family as they navigate through these darker days.

