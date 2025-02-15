San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Bracket 3 Showcase Rodeo's Best and Brightest
Only two brackets remain in San Antonio, as the third bracket of the tournament-style rodeo concludes. Another set of qualifiers for the semi-finals have been determined and the competition was fierce in this group, where the times were fast and scores were high.
The top four money earners in each bracket move on to the semi-finals and some margins came down to just $1.
Bareback Riding
The only bareback rider in this bracket to win a check in all three rounds, Richmond Champion took the top spot advancing to the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Jacek Frost, 86 points on Calgary Stampede's Fresh Chick, $2,626; 2. (tie) Richmond Champion and Mason Clements, 85, $1,839 each; 4. Weston Timberman, 84.5, $1,050
Second round: 1. Richmond Champion, 87.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Forgetfully Nelly, $2,626; 2. Kade Sonnier, 84.5, $2,101; 3. Brayze Schill, 84, $1,576; 4. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois and Tilden Hooper, 83, $525
Third Round: 1. Mason Clements, 86, $2,626; 2. (tie) Richmond Champion and Dean Thompson, 83.5, $1,839 each; 4. Waylon Bourgeois, 83, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Richmond Champion, $6,304; 2. Mason Clements, $4,465; 3. Jacek Frost, $2,626; 4. Kade Sonnier, $2,101
Steer Wrestling
With three cowboys tying at the top spot, it was a tight bracket for the steer wrestlers. Hawaiian cowboy, Trisyn Kalawaia, has finished in the top 35 of the World Standings the past two years. A win in San Antonio could propel him into a great position early in the season. Kalawaia tied with 2024 NFR qualifier, Justin Shaffer, and 2020 NFR qualifier, Jace Melvin.
First round: 1. Trisyn Kalawaia, 4.8 seconds, $2,626; 2. Justin Shaffer, 5.0, $2,101; 3. (tie) Cody Devers and Tristan Martin, 5.3, $1,313 each
Second round: 1. Jace Melvin, 5.5 seconds, $2,626; 2. Justin Shaffer, 7.9, $2,101; 3. Trisyn Kalawaia, 8.7, $1,576; 4. Ty Erickson, 14.1, $1,050
Third round: 1. Jesse Brown, 4.0 seconds, $2,626; 2. Cody Devers, 4.2, $2,101; 3. Jace Melvin, 7.9, $1,576; 4. Ty Erickson, 16.8, $1,050
Advancing: 1. (tie) Trisyn Kalawaia, Justin Shaffer, Jace Melvin, $4,202 each; 4. Cody Devers, $3,414
Team Roping
It was a very competitive round in the team roping. Clay Smith and Coleby Payne pulled checks in all three rounds to take the top spot, returning to the semi-finals. Kreece Thompson and Denim Ross and Nelson Wyatt and Jonathan Torres earned checks in two rounds. Pedro Egurrola and Justin Davis used consistency to their favor, placing third or fourth in all three rounds.
First round: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 4.9 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Kreece Thompson/Denim Ross, 5.0, $2,101; 3. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 5.1, $1,576; 4. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 10.3, $1,050
Second round: 1. Thompson/ Ross, 5.1 seconds, $2,626 each; 2. Smith/ Payne, 5.4, $2,101; 3. Tee McLeod/Jeremy Buhler, 5.5, $1,576; 4. Egurrola/ Davis, 7.3, $1,050
Third Round: 1. Smith/Payne, 3.6 seconds, $2,626; 2. (tie) Wyatt/Torres and Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 4.2, $1,839 each; 4. Egurrola/Davis, 4.4, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Smith/Payne, $5,777; 2. Thompson/Ross, $4,727; 3. Wyatt/Torres, $4,465; 4. Egurrola/Davis, $3,676
Saddle Bronc Riding
Layton Green dominated Bracket 3, placing in all three rounds and earning the number one position in the bracket, advancing to the semi-finals. A single round win was enough for both Kolby Wanchuk and Wyatt Casper to punch their ticket to the semis, as well.
First round: 1. Statler Wright, 85 points on Calgary Stampede's Baby Kibitz, $2,626; 2. Layton Green, 83, $2,101; 3. Brody Wells, 82.5, $1,576; 4. Damian Brennan, 81, $1,050
Second round: 1. Wyatt Casper, 87.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Freedom Espress, $2,626; 2. Layton Green, 87, $2,101; 3. Traylin Martin, 86, $1,576; 4. Damian Brennan, 85, $1,050
Third Round: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 85.5 points, $2,626; 2. Statler Wright, 84.5, $2,101; 3. Tanner Butner, 83.5, $1,576; 4. Layton Green, 82, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Layton Green, $5,252; 2. Statler Wright, $4,727; 3. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Kolby Wanchuk, $2,626 each
Tie Down Roping
Kyle Lucas and Ty Harris were both on fire in Bracket 3. With $1 separating them, they took the top two spots. Lucas tied the fastest time of the rodeo thus far in Round 2. Seth Hall and John Douch each placed in two of the rounds, also moving on to the semi-finals.
First round: 1. Ty Harris, 8.2 seconds, $2,626; 2. Seth Hall, 8.5, $2,101; 3. Kyle Lucas, 8.7, $1,576; 4. John Douch, 10.5, $1,050
Second round: 1. Kyle Lucas, 7.6 seconds, $2,626; 2. Seth Hall, 8.4, $2,101; 3. Tom Crouse, 9.2, $1,576; 4. Ty Harris, 11.4, $1,050
Third Round: 1. Ty Harris, 7.9 seconds, $2,626; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.1, $2,101; 3. Logan Bird, 8.5, $1,576; 4. John Douch, 9.3, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Kyle Lucas, $6,303; 2. Ty Harris, $6,302; 3. Seth Hall, $4,202; 4. John Douch, $2,100
Breakaway Roping
It was an incredibly fast bracket of breakaway roping, with three of the fastest times of the rodeo, so far. With four runs under two seconds just in these three rounds, one simply could not risk blinking or you might miss it. The third round had three one-second runs. Aspen Miller won two rounds and placed in the third on her way to taking the top spot.
First round: 1. Aspen Miller, 2.1 seconds, $2,626; 2. Rylee A George, 2.4, $2,101; 3. Rickie Fanning, 2.5, $1,576; 4. Bailey Bates, 2.7, $1,050
Second round: 1. Aspen Miller, 1.7 seconds, $2,626; 2. (tie) Rickie Fanning and Rylee A. George, 2.1, $1,839 each; 4. Lari Dee Guy, 2.3, $1,050
Third Round: 1. Rylee George, 1.6, $2,626; 2. Jenna Dallyn, 1.8, $2,101; 3. Aspen Miller, 1.9, $1,576; 4. Bailey Bates, 2.3, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Aspen Miller, $6,828; 2. Rylee George, $6,566; 3. Rickie Fanning, $3,415; 4. Jenna Dallyn, $2,101
Barrel Racing
Wenda Johnson and Katelyn Scott were both three-for-three on round checks, each earning one round win. It was a very speedy bracket, overall, with 13-second times winning two of the three.
First round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 14.01 seconds, $2,626; 2. Katelyn Scott, 14.25, $2,101; 3. Sissy Winn, 14.37, $1,576; 4. Ashley Rogers, 19.08, $1,050
Second round: 1. Katelyn Scott, 13.96 seconds, $2,626; 2. Tayla Moeykens, 14.12, $2,101; 3. Wenda Johnson, 14.14, $1,576; 4. Jymmy Cox, 14.18, $1,050
Third Round: 1. Shelley Morgan, 13.91 seconds, $2,626; 2. Wenda Johnson, 13.93, $2,101; 3. Jymmy Kay Cox, 14.05, $1,576; 4. Katelyn Scott, 14.18, $1,050
Advancing: 1. Wenda Johnson, $6,303; 2. Katelyn Scott, $5,777; 3. (tie) Jymmy Kay Cox and Shelley Morgan, $2,626 each
Bull Riding
Mason Moody won nearly five-figures just in Bracket 3, pulling checks in all three rounds. Four of the five bull riders who made qualified rides in the bracket will move on to the semi-finals.
First round: 1. (tie) Mason Moody, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Bandolero, and Clayton Sellars, on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Eclipse, 85 points, $3,677 each; no other qualified rides
Second round: 1. Brody Yeary, 85 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Justified, $3,939; 2. Mason Moody, 82, $3,414; no other qualified rides
Third Round: 1. Hayden Ferguson, 86, $2,976; 2. Mason Moody, 83.5, $2,451; 3. Maverick Potter 82, $1,926; no other qualified rides
Advancing: 1. Mason Moody, $9,542; 2. Brody Yeary, $3,939; 3. Clayton Sellars, $3,677; 4. Hayden Ferguson, $2,976