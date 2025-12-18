Beaver City Utah Officially Renamed To Honor Rodeo Royalty Wright Family

The entire famous saddle bronc riding family better known as the Wright dynasty has lived in Beaver City, Utah for generations, until now. For one day, Monday, December 15, Beaver City was no longer, as the mayor Matthew Robinson, as well as the city council, approved a name change: Wright City, USA.

"...in recognition of the Wright family, the world championship won by Ryder Wright in 2024, and Stetson Wright and Statler Wright in 2025, and the total of the championships, accomplishments, and contributions of the entire Wright family to our community, county, and state, that a change in its official municipal name for today, December 15, 2025, is in best interest of Beaver City and its residents;"

The Wright Dynasty

The family tree for the Wright family can get a little complicated at times as the history in Utah as well as the western industry is deep rooted. Looking at this generation who is seen day in and day out it starts with Cody.

The 2x World champion saddle bronc rider and 13x NFR qualifier Cody is the father of the four-headed monster that is Rusty, Ryder, Stetson and Statler. Lest no one forget the beautiful, only daughter, Lily. It is a father's dream for his kids to outshine him, and as a member of the PRCA Hall-of-Fame, it is safe to say he set the bar high.

However Cody's boys didn't want to just reach the bar, they wanted to demolish it. Well, demolish it they did.

*Note* These are the combined accolades between Cody's four sons.

28 NFR Qualifications

5 Saddle Bronc World Titles

3 Bull Riding World Titles

6 All-Around World Titles

Wright's 2025 NFR

This year's NFR was where the youngest Wright son stole the show and took a gold buckle out of his big brother's hands. Statler took home his first world title as he amassed over $274,000 after 10 rounds of action.

But that wasn't the only hardware headed back to Utah, as the all-around man, Stetson, took the all-around crown after missing the 2024 season with a hamstring injury. The year 2025 and the incredible comeback further solidify his future Hall-of-Fame career.

To the general public, whenever someone heard Beaver City, the first thought that came to mind was the Wrights, no matter which one, and now the bar has been raised even further. The legacy that is being paved by every member is nearly unfathomable and it is unlikely the rodeo world will ever see a family like this again.

This is an incredible feat because how many people can say their hometown was named after them? Not many. After years of dominating in the arena, the Wright family has officially put themselves on the map, not just in the western world, but for anyone who passes through the city limits, even if it was only for a day.

