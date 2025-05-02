Sandman: Kentucky Derby Horse Trying to Break Unshakeable 150-year Curse
The big fancy hats, mint julep drinks, and fast horses are all indications that one of the horse industries favorite events, the Kentucky Derby, is arriving soon.
This year marks the 151st Kentucky Derby. The race often referred to as the "Run for the Roses" happens every year on the first weekend of May since 1875. It is said to be the most exciting two minuets in sports. The 1.25-mile race is easily the most famous horse race in the racing industry.
The Kentucky Derby is the first race that counts toward the prestigious triple crown title. This year's race contains 20 of the world's fastest thoroughbreds and most recognized jockeys of today's time.
Social media has made one special grey stud horse a favorite to follow. Sandman is a 2022 foal who leads the 2025 year in earnings and is second to Road to the Kentucky Derby Points behind Burham Square. Sandman's Jockey Jose Ortiz has won the Preakness but is yet to get a Derby title.
Horse racing is the only sport that brings so many different groups of people to the industry. Businessmen, investors, professional sport athletes, movie starts, and horse people are all known to have roles within the racing world. This helps make the Derby such a popular event worldwide every year.
Griffin Johnson, part owner of Sandman, has led his millions of social media followers on the journey of owning a racehorse. Johnson has made some waves in the industry as he is a first-time owner and is already Kentucky Derby bound.
Griffin is an American content creator who uses his comedy on TikTok and other social media platforms to collaborate with his millions of followers and fans. He grew up in Illinois which kept the Derby close to his heart but was never really involved with horses or horse racing until he was paired with Sandman.
Griffin obtained his partnership in Sandman through West Point Thoroughbreds, a program that allows green or inexperienced individuals to get involved, learn, and even own their first racehorse. They partner with the individual and show them the ways of horse racing. West Point has had great success since their start up.
The Derby race positions are randomly drawn, and the big grey horse, Sandman, has drawn the 17th post. In 150 years, no horse positioned in the 17th post has won the Derby. Following the 17th post position it has also been 20 years since a grey horse has won the Kentucky Derby. The curse is not scaring away Sandman's followers and he carries a 6-1 odd for the Kentucky Derby.
Sandman's popularity has brought a younger generation and people unfamiliar with the racehorse industry along for a journey and ignited new interest from outside viewers in horse racing. Even Metallica, one of the world's most famous heavy metal bands, has jumped on the Sandman wagon and sent the owners and crew of Sandman some Metallica swag, as one of Metallica's biggest single hits was titled, "Enter Sandman".
This year's field of horses is jam packed with amazingly talented racehorses; however, it might be safe to say that post 17, Sandman, and his following will be ready for him to take on The Race for the Roses as he tries to write history in this year's Kentucky Derby.