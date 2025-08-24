Hall of Famer and Triple Crown Winning Jockey Ron Turcotte Passes Away

One of the greatest legends of the sport of horse racing, Ron Turcotte passed away at home in New Brunswick on August 22. The Canadian jockey was 84.

Turcotte first got a taste of working with horses alongside his father, handling the horses that hauled timber out of the forest. He then began his career as a hot walker at Windfields Farms, soon graduating to apprentice jockey.

Riding Northern Dancer, he earned his first victory in 1962. Finishing 1962 and 1963 with 180 wins and over 200 wins, respectively, Turcotte made the move from Canada to Maryland, and then New York. In 1965, he rode Tom Rolfe to a huge win in the Preakness Stakes.

Riding Riva Ridge in 1972, Turcotte was first across the finish line in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Two of the three crown jewels of the Triple Crown seemed like an incredible accomplishment, but the story did not end there.

Turcotte and Secretariat made history when they won the first Triple Crown in 25 years in truly cinematic fashion. The duo set records in each race and their finish 31 lengths ahead of the pack in the Belmont is one of the most memorable moments in history.

The image of Turcotte looking under his arm down the track while Secretariat charged away has become famous. On that incredible day, they broke the track record, also setting a new world record, which still stands today.

1972 and 1973 were standout years for the jockey and he was North America's leading stakes-winning jockey both years, as the first jockey to win back-to-back Kentucky Derbies since 1902. Turcotte was the first jockey to win five of six consecutive Triple Crown races.

In 1978, a bad fall ended Turcotte's career and his injuries resulted in paraplegia. The accident led him down a new path in life, advocating for those with disabilities and raising awareness for the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund, along with other charitable efforts.

Turcotte earned countless honors, including inductions into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame, and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. He had a special talent for bringing the best out in the horses he rode, earning 3,032 career wins and over $28 million in purse money.

Turcotte and Secretariat built a legacy not only with their wins, but in future generations. Secretariat may not have sired as many direct winners as anticipated, but he has become one of the most notable broodmare sires of all time.

Today, the majority of thoroughbreds descended from Secretariat. In 2025, every horse that ran in the Kentucky Derby could be traced in bloodline to the big, sorrel stallion.

We tip our hats to a life well-lived and a true legend, Ron Turcotte.

