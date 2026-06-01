Teen Charged With Multiple Felonies in Tragic NBHA Las Vegas Horse Stabbing Case

As reported on Saturday, a tragic event occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada at the NBHA Super Show Barrel Race. Three horses were gruesomely stabbed by a fellow contestant while resting in their stalls in the early morning hours on Saturday, May 30.

Hailey Krahenbuhl, Arielle Phillips and Keira Weisbart all reported on social media that their treasured barrel horses had been brutally stabbed and were in need of veterinary attention.

The incident occurred at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Equestrian Center in the stall area. Luckily, the area has cameras all over the barn, and the suspect could be identified on security footage.

The Las Vegas Police Department released a statement regarding the crimes. Upon being notified that horses had been injured intentionally, patrol officers were dispatched, followed by the Animal Cruelty Section of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The police reported that the a teen was identified as the suspect and taken into custody from a nearby hotel. She was booked on 12 counts of Willful/Malicious Kill/Maim/Torture Animal to a horse. She also faces three counts of Felony Malicious Destruction of Private Property over $5k.

Police are also requesting that if anyone has any further information about this incident that they contact the Animal Cruelty Detail by phone at 702-828-3364.

Coming Together to Help

As lifelong competitors in the sport ourselves, this is a very hard situation to understand or even fathom. The horses are the very foundation of the sport and most of the people in it do it for the love of the animals.

These animal athletes are people’s pride and joy and watching something like this happen is devastating.

One of the afflicted is reaching out to people in order to raise funds to help with the veterinary bills of the others. Sisters, Hailey and Peyton Krahenbul, have joined together to start a GoFundMe for Phillips and Weisbart.

“These horses are more than just animals. They are partners, family, and a huge part of their lives. What happened was heartbreaking and completely undeserved, and now they need care, treatment and support to recover. We are asking for any help possible to cover veterinary bills and give these horses the best chance at healing. Every donation, no matter the size, means the world and brings them one step closer to recovery. All Donations will be divided equally between Keira and Arielle.”

This is just further evidence that the people in this industry come together in a time of need and find ways to support each other.

While everyone surrounding and in the barrel racing world wishes this had never happened, coming together to ease the pain and burden is something we can do.

Once again, all of us at Rodeo On SI are wishing the best for both the animal athletes and their owners as they go through the healing process.