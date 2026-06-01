Leading Ladies: WPRA Barrel Racing & Breakaway Roping World Standings

For the cowgirls of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), the lucrative winter building rodeos play a huge role in who will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). The limited-entry rodeos have a major impact on early-season leaders, but with the summer run kicking off, everything is subject to change.

Currently, the competitors who won RODEOHOUSTON titles still lead the way in their respective events, and those $65,000 checks will help keep them "marked safe" inside the top 15.

With athletes preparing to head West and/or North for the outdoor runs, the final four months of the professional rodeo season offer huge paydays as a tradeoff for the thousands of miles driven.

Barrel Racing

Mowry and her RODEOHOUSTON awards | RodeoHouston/ Kassie Mowry

Kassie Mowry continues to lead the way, with $139,051 in season earnings at just eight rodeos. Mowry and bareback rider Rocker Steiner continue to define "possible" in their events. The reigning (and back-to-back) World Champion has set countless records over the past few seasons and is set up to do so again in 2026.

Behind Mowry, Latricia Duke holds strong at No. 2, following a dominant winter building run. Emily Beisel continues her consistent ways, sitting No. 3. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell made her first NFR appearance in 2025 and has capitalized on her circuit rodeos recently, moving to No. 4 in the World.

Hailey Kinsel had a successful winter and currently sits No. 5. After a record-breaking hot streak at some of the buildings, Michelle Alley rocketed into the top 10 and is now No. 6.

One of the biggest moves in recent weeks came from Sydney Graham, who has climbed to No. 7, with $48,743 in season earnings. Austyn Tobey, Tayla Moeykens, Lindsey Muggli, Paige Jones, Gracen Harman, Kathy Grimes, Julie Plourde, and Carlee Otero wrap up the current top 15.

As of May 28, $3,585 separates positions No. 16 - 24. We expect a very tight bubble race at the end of September.

Breakaway Roping

It has been an eventful year so far in breakaway roping, including an announcement for a three-year contract for the newly renamed Wrangler WPRA National Breakaway Finals.

With $79,277 in season earnings at just 10 rodeos, RODEOHOUSTON Champion Hali Williams still holds down the No. 1 spot.

Rylee George put together a lucrative winter, banking $53,349 and sitting No. 2 as we head into the summer run. Less than $6,000 separates Jaci Hammons, Taylor Munsell, Jordi Edens-Mitchell, Sawyer Gilbert, and Jill Tanner.

Rounding out the top 15 are: Cadee Williams, Josie Conner, Beau Peterson, Danielle Lowman, Cheyanne McCartney, Jackie Crawford, Aspen Miller, and Martha Angelone. Approximately $10,000 separates these cowgirls, and the magic number for the top 15 cutoff is $27,935.

With huge paydays on the line, these standings will be constantly changing for the next few months, as athletes battle for 2026 NFR qualifications.