The Rookie Race: Professional Cowboys and Cowgirls Chase Top Honor
One of the most exciting races of the professional rodeo season is for the Rookie of the Year title. As the best and brightest upcoming athletes in the sport battle it out for the remainder of 2025, we will be keeping close tabs on these standings.
Bareback Riding
Blackfoot, Idaho, cowboy Sage Allen currently leads the race with $82,427 in season earnings. The 21-year-old has consistently banked at many of the biggest rodeos in the country this year. Allen is also ranked No. 18 in the World Standings currently, so his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification is within reach as we head into the last two months of the season. With nearly $50,000 cushioning him over No. 2, Darien Johnson, Allen's standout season continues.
Steer Wrestling
The race for rookie is tight in the steer wrestling, with Traver Johnson currently leading by $500. Hailing from Eltopia, Wash., the 22-year-old has banked $27,172 in season earnings. Close behind in the No. 2 spot, Garrett Oates of Huntsville, Texas, has earned $21,700. Jake Holmes of Mulberry, Kan., is not far behind in third with $17,688.
Team Roping
Seba Dalkai, Ariz., header James Arviso has earned $43,465 so far this season. The 21-year-old is ranked No. 33 in the World Standings. Riley Kittle of Stephenville, Texas, is in the No. 2 spot with $36,831. This race is close enough to remain in contention, with so much money on the table for the next two months.
Heeler Nicky Northcott of Stephenville, Texas, is on top of the rookie race at $63,900 and ranked No. 20 in the World Standings. At age 18, he has found great success this year roping with NFR header, Clay Smith. He holds a massive lead over No. 2, Jaydon Warner, who has $28,423 in earnings.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Hailing from Morse, Texas, Gus Gaillard leads the way by nearly double the second-place cowboy. With $78,129 in season earnings, the 22-year-old is currently No. 19 in the World Standings. Bailey Small and Ira Dickinson hold down second and third place, respectively, separated by just $2,000.
Tie-Down Roping
By $20,000, Buck Calhoun is on top of the rookie race. With $73,808 in season earnings, the 19-year-old from Richards, Texas, is ranked No. 18 in the World. Recent checks in Dodge City, Kan., and Salt Lake City, Utah, have helped further his lead. Brey Yore sits No. 2 in the rookie standings, with $53,486.
Barrel Racing
Makenzie Mayes leads the way in the rookie race, with $43,349 won. Currently ranked No. 30 in the World Standings, the Scroggins, Texas, cowgirl has had an outstanding season. Emma Kate Parr of Greensboro, Ala., holds down the No. 2 position with $38,515 earned.
Breakaway Roping
Recently crowned College National Finals Rodeo All-Around Champion Haiden Thompson has taken a commanding lead with $50,937 won. Only $11,000 outside of the top 15 in the World Standings, she is currently ranked No. 24.
Bull Riding
From Koumala, Queensland, Qynn Andersen has had an outstanding rookie season. With $110,171 in season earnings, the Australian cowboy sits No. 9 in the World Standings. The 22-year-old's recent win at Cheyenne Frontier Days helped him further his lead. Hudson Bolton sits No. 2 with $94,216 and Luke Mackey is third with $89,828. Ranked 16th and 17th in the World, respectively, multiple rookie cowboys could see their first NFR this December.