Underdogs Were The Name Of The Game At The North American Championship Rodeo

The rodeo arena was alive and well in Louisville, Kentucky as the North American Championship Rodeo blazed into town, bringing some of the Great Lakes Region’s best rodeo athletes with it. As the final ride of the 2025 season for some of the competitors, this rodeo was one to watch.

With a payout of over $263,000, winners from this weekend went home with heavy pockets and a title to end their season. Clay Clayman may have come in at No. 5 in the circuit standings, but he took home the title of All-Around Cowboy in Louisville and earned himself $2,924 for his work in steer wrestling and team roping.

Nick Pelke blew his competition out of the water in bareback riding. At No. 8 in the standings, he would’ve had to pull off a great performance in order to win in Kentucky, and that he did. He won the average with 243 points on three heads and took home $4,386. Behind him was Tanner Aus (No. 1) with 239.5 points and Kooper Heimburg (No. 3) with 230 points.

Athletes Farther Down In Circuit Standings Took Home Titles At Great Lakes Championship

Despite getting the all-around title, Clayman didn’t earn the top spot in steer wrestling. The honor went to Garrett Stevens who came into the arena at No. 2 but went to prove everyone wrong as he took home the championship title and earned another $4,000. His win should push him into the No. 1 spot in the Great Lakes Circuit standings.

Blake Steuck came in hot for saddle bronc riders, earning his title despite being No. 8 in the world standings. His win likely earned him enough to edge further into the top 10, but it is unlikely he will take Trey Watts out of the No. 1 spot. Behind Stueck was Tegan Smith (No. 3) and Spur Montag (No. 2)

The barrel racing final was a nail-biter for everyone as Austyn Tobey took home the title despite coming in lower in the rankings. Behind her was Lucy Ferch and Kari Diedrich came in third.

Ethan Skogquist was the only bull rider to complete all three rounds, crowning him the champion of the event in Kentucky. He came in at No. 15 but his performance allowed him to beat out Sage Vance (No. 13) and Jarett Evans (No. 4)

Like any rodeo, the championship title can be taken by anyone, and the Great Lakes Circuit Finals results were proof of that. Almost every winner came in as an underdog and proved themselves to be ones to watch ahead of the 2026 season.

More Rodeo On SI