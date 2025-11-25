Bull Riding Legend Ty Murray To Be Inducted Into RODEOHOUSTON Hall Of Fame

It’s been a long time coming, and finally, nine-time National Finals Rodeo and PRCA World Champion bull rider, Ty Murray, is being inducted into the 2026 RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame. This is now the third year in a row that RODEOHOUSTON is inducting athletes, and this year, two names were on the docket.

It’s also the first year an animal athlete is being inducted, marking it as a huge year in history for the RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame. To be inducted, an athlete must represent the longevity of rodeo and have made an impact on the sport.

Murray did just that as he is also one of the co-founders and a board adviser of the Professional Bull Riders. Murray has seen massive success outside of the PRCA as well. In 2023, he was ranked the 11th best bull rider in history by PBR.

Murray was an all-around athlete, winning seven of his world titles in the all-around (1989–1994 and 1998) and two in bull riding (1993 and 1998). He competed in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, and bull riding, making him one of the most iconic all-around athletes in history.

During Murray’s notable career in the arena, he took home some of the most prestigious awards in the sport. He was one of the last contestants to be crowned as an All-Around Champion at RODEOHOUSTON, and he took home the Rookie of the Year after his first season in the PRCA.

In 2000, he was a ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee and ended his career with 19 NFR qualifications. After co-founding the PBR in 1992, he was inducted into the PBR Hall of Fame 10 years later in 2002 for his efforts in and outside the bull riding arena.

Being inducted alongside Murray this year is the legendary bull, Bodacious, who is often referred to as “most dangerous bull in rodeo history.” He made his mark in the arena from 1992 to 1995, where he consistently posted some of the highest buck-off rates. He helped the sport of rodeo reach new levels of fame during a pivotal time for the sport.

Murray joins only four other RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame Inductees, legendary barrelman Leon Coffee, who was the sole inductee in 2025; longtime stock contractor Mike Cervi; decorated barrel racer Charmayne James; and Bob Tallman, the voice of RODEOHOUSTON for more than 40 years, all from the inaugural 2024 class.

An induction ceremony will take place Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

