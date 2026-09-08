Walla Walla Frontier Days Results Bring Major NFR Moves With Season Winding Down

Time is running out on the 2026 regular rodeo season, and every dollar these athletes make will be the difference between earning a qualification to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) or not. These last few weeks hold some of the season's biggest payouts, and the Walla Walla Frontier Days in Walla Walla, Washington, was no exception.

Rough Stock Results

Bradlee Miller is sitting at the top of the world right now and it’s for a reason. The bareback rider is having a dream season sitting at No. 1 in the world and he continues to show his dominance with his win in Washington. The cowboy pulled in 87 points on Brookman Rodeo's Ruffie's Rage and a massive check for $6,380 to add to his ever-growing prize pot.

Rookie saddle bronc rider Waitley Sharon is proving he has what it takes to earn the rookie of the year title and his first NFR qualification. He won big at Walla Walla with his ride of 88.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Cheryl Crow earning $6,176 to move him from No. 13 to No. 11 in the world standings.

The season isn’t over yet for No. 12 bull rider Jake Gardner as he pulled in a tie for first with underdog and unranked cowboy Cooper Jacobs. Gardner is pulling for his first NFR qualification and the future is looking bright thanks to his 86-point ride for $5,505 each.

Timed Event Turnout

Brushton Minton | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Another underdog stole the show in the steer wrestling roping as unranked cowboy Chance Gartner took down some of the best of the best with his 4-second flat run for $4,834. This marks the steer wrestlers first major win of the season and just goes to show that it’s never too late to win big in rodeo.

Team roping pair Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen made out with the win by just a hair. The duo scored $5,240 each for their run of 3.8 seconds, just a bit faster than Derrick Begay and Will Woodfin in second.

Tie-down roping was one for the books as some of the event's best went head-to-head in the arena. No. 8 cowboy Brushton Minton won it all with his run of 8.2 seconds, earning $5,534. He barely beat out the No. 3 cowboy, Kincade Henry, for the win, and it will be fun to watch these two athletes compete again in the Thomas & Mack Arena.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway

This barrel racer isn’t slowing down anytime soon as she battled her way to the top in Walla Walla. No. 11 Kathy Grimes recently made history by setting a new record on the WPRA standard pattern, and now she blazed into the arena once again for the win.

Grimes earned $6,133 for her run of 17.04 seconds, proving her speed isn’t disappearing as the season comes to an end.

Don’t count out breakaway roper Kimberly Williams just yet. Despite being low in the world standings, she’s fighting hard with an end-of-season push. She won big in Washington as her run of 2.3 seconds earned her $2,167. The win was a big confidence boost as she beat out the No. 1 cowgirl in the world, Cheyanne McCartney for the win.

The clock is ticking for rodeo athletes as the end of the regular season looms. With some big rodeos left, things will come down to the wire to see who scores a spot in Las Vegas come December.

Full Results:

Bareback riding:1. Bradlee Miller, 87 points on Brookman Rodeo's Ruffie's Rage, $6,380; 2. Kade Sonnier, 86, $4,892; 3. Kashton Ford, 85.5, $3,615; 4. Roedy Farrell, 85, $2,339; 5. (tie) Keenan Hayes and Garrett Shadbolt, 84, $1,276 each; 7. (tie) Leighton Berry and Jayco Roper, 83.5, $744 each.

Steer wrestling:1. Chance Gartner, 4.0 seconds, $4,834; 2. (tie) Ty Erickson, Jace Mayfield, Jace Melvin and Grant Peterson, 4.3, $3,412 each; 6. (tie) Kaden Greenfield and Riley Reiss, 4.4, $2,133 each; 8. (tie) Logan Kenline, Travis Munro, Cash Robb, Ryan Shuckburgh and Landris White, 4.5, $1,137 each.

Team roping:1. Kash Bonnett/Logan Cullen, 3.8 seconds, $5,240 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Will Woodfin, 3.9, $4,541; 3. Clay Tryan/Braylon Tryan, 4.1, $4,192; 4. Clay Smith/Coleby Payne, 4.3, $3,493; 5. Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, 4.4, $3,144; 6. Jeff Flenniken/Breck Ward, 4.5, $2,795; 7. (tie) Cyle Denison/Tanner Braden and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.6, $2,271 each; 9. (tie) Denton Parish/Buddy Hawkins II, Kolton Schmidt/Paden Bray, Tanner Tomlinson/Wesley Thorp and Slade Wood/Logan Moore, 4.7, $1,354 each; 13. Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning, 4.8, $699; 14. (tie) Clayton Hansen/Chase Hansen and Jett Stewart/Andy Carlson, 5.0, $437 each.

Saddle bronc riding:1. Waitley Sharon, 88.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Cheryl Crow, $6,176; 2. Kolby Wanchuk, 87.5, $4,735; 3. (tie) Coleman Shallbetter and Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $2,882 each; 5. (tie) Zachary Dallas and Ryder Wright, 86.5, $1,235 each; 7. (tie) Ben Andersen and Brody Wells, 86, $721 each.

Tie-down roping:1. Brushton Minton, 8.2 seconds, $5,534; 2. Kincade Henry, 8.4, $4,796; 3. Riley Mason Webb, 8.5, $4,427; 4. John Douch, 8.6, $3,690; 5. Cash Hooper, 8.7, $3,321; 6. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Kyle Sloan, 8.9, $2,767 each; 8. (tie) Cutter Carpenter and Michael Otero, 9.1, $2,029 each; 10. (tie) Myles Kenzy and Coy Skocdopole, 9.2, $1,384 each; 12. (tie) Gator Goodrich and Kass Newman, 9.3, $922 each; 14. Ladd King, 9.5, $553; 15. (tie) Brad Goodrich and Kyan Wilhite, 9.7, $184 each.

Barrel racing:1. Kathy Grimes, 17.04 seconds, $6,133; 2. Andrea Busby, 17.08, $4,906; 3. Emily Beisel, 17.09, $3,986; 4. Sydney Graham, 17.11, $3,066; 5. (tie) Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and Summer Kosel, 17.13, $2,146 each; 7. Hailey Garrison Graham, 17.18, $1,533; 8. (tie) LaTricia Duke and Ainsley Philippi, 17.23, $1,303 each; 10. Lisa Lockhart, 17.24, $1,073; 11. Nicole Driggers, 17.27, $920; 12. Tricia Aldridge, 17.28, $767; 13. (tie) Carlee Otero and Loralee Ward, 17.29, $537 each; 15. (tie) Sloan McFarlane and Austyn Tobey, 17.34, $153 each.

Bull riding:1. (tie) Jake Gardner, on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Black Hole Sun, and Cooper Jacobs, on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Mr. Gillmore, 86 points, $5,505 each; 3. Brenson Bartlett, 85.5, $3,532; 4. (tie) Jeter Lawrence and Stetson Dell Wright, 84.5, $1,870 each; 6. (tie) Cooper James and Eyer Morrison, 84, $935 each; 8. Hayden Welsh, 83.5, $623.

Breakaway roping: First round: 1. Kimberly Williams, 2.3 seconds, $2,167; 2. Cheyanne McCartney, 2.5, $1,858; 3. Josie Conner, 2.6, $1,548; 4. (tie) Annie Quinn Barney, Kaidyn Holland and Haiden Thompson, 2.7, $1,066 each; 7. Jordi Edens-Mitchell, 2.8, $619; 8. Sloan Anderson, 2.9, $413; 9. (tie) Kennedy Buckner and Taylor Engesser, 3.0, $258 each. Progressive: 1. Martha Angelone, 2.8 seconds, $2,167; 2. (tie) Jackie Crawford, Jordan Jo Hollabaugh and Haiden Thompson, 2.9, $1,582 each; 5. (tie) Rylee A George and Madison Outhier, 3.1, $929 each; 7. Josie Goodrich, 3.2, $619; 8. Suzanne Williams, 3.3, $413; 9. (tie) Jennifer Casey and JayCee Goodwin, 3.5, $258 each.