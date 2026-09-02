Golden Spike Rodeo Champions Earn Huge Paydays as NFR Race Tightens

Time is running out, with just one month left in the 2026 professional rodeo season. Winners of the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, took their chances to cash in as these athletes work to secure their place at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December.

Rough Stock Riders

Dean Thompson | Fernando Sam-Sin

A former world champion took the stage in bareback riding, as Dean Thompson had one of his best performances of the season. The cowboy pulled in a massive 92.5-point ride on Macza Pro Rodeo's OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks for a check worth $7,896, after battling a cancer diagnosis this season.

The No. 7 cowboy in saddle bronc riding is clinching his spot, as he scored another win in Utah. Chase Brooks scored 89.5 points on Yule Rodeo's Mary Lou, earning $7,614 to add to his prize pot. After that win, just dollars separate Brooks from the No. 6 spot.

Bull rider Josh Frost is riding the edge at No. 15 in the world standings, and every payday counts. He tied for the win with former world champion Ky Hamilton, who remains unranked as the season comes to an end. Both cowboys scored 90-point rides, pulling in over $6,000 each.

Timed Event Results

Steer wrestler Rowdy Parrott set the tone with a run of 3.3 seconds for $5,150. At No. 8 in the world, he is working to secure his sixth NFR qualification and finally earn that world champion title.

Team roping duos Spencer Mitchell and Trey White and Andrew Ward and Jake Long tied at the top, at 4.4 seconds. Each athlete pocketed $5,392.

Tie-down roping ended in another tie as Ty Harris and Brushton Minton clocked in at 7.6 seconds for $6,369 each. Both cowboys are sitting in the top 10, Harris at No. 6 and Minton at No. 9, so they’ll likely face each other again in Las Vegas.

Barrels and Breakaway

The ladies of barrel racing fought hard in Utah. Ultimately, it was the No. 16 cowgirl, Kathy Grimes, who took home the crown. She set the standard with her run of 16.80 seconds, earning $6,860.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi sits at No. 21 and landed in second with her time of 16.89. With another $5,488 added to her prize pot, this cowgirl will have to win big the rest of the month if she wants to land at the NFR once again.

The No. 8 breakaway roper in the world proved just how she landed in the top 10 over the weekend. Danielle Lowman earned her win in a blazing 1.9 seconds, taking home $7,492 as she works to move up in the world standings before the NFBR for her chance at the world champion title.

With four weeks to go, these athletes will have to fight for survival if they want to be a part of the elite group of athletes heading to the Thomas & Mack Arena.