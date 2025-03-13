What's Happening in Fort Worth: The Patriot and Hooey Junior Patriot
The Patriot events are a unique concept that has been a huge hit for rodeo competitors. With something for the whole family, the Patriot is held in conjunction with the Hooey Junior Patriot. Through a qualification system, athletes of all ages can earn their spot at the Patriot Fort Worth. This week in Fort Worth, Texas, the Patriot events are taking over the Will Rogers Memorial Complex. From March 6-16, the Patriot Fort Worth and Hooey Junior Patriot will be handing out huge payouts to the 2025 winners.
Where
The John Justin Arena will host the tie down roping and breakaway roping throughout the week. The Watt Arena will be home to the pole bending and goat tying. In the Pavillion Arena, there will be team roping, steer wrestling, and the jackpots. In the Will Rogers Coliseum, the roughstock will ride and barrel racers will run.
When
So far this week, the rough stock and mutton bustin, truck roping, breakaway roping, pole bending, goat tying, team roping, and tie down roping are well under way.
Thursday will see the breakaway roping semi-finals, Hooey JR Patriot semi-finals, Open 5D barrel racing, and goat tying semi-finals.
On Friday, there will be more breakaway and tie down roping semi-finals, the Cinch Young Guns Short Round, the American Contender Tournament Qualifier, the pole bending semi-finals, and more barrel racing.
Saturday and Sunday will bring huge days for the Junior Patriot contestants, finishing with the Hooey JR Patriot Rodeo Finals.
Where to Watch
Both Ride TV and Roping.com will livestream the event. The tie down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, and steer wrestling will exclusively stream on Roping.com. Ride TV will be the home for barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, and the roughstock events.
Massive Payouts
Expect to see great competition and huge payouts for the Patriot and Junior Patriot contestants. Just last year, we saw breakaway roper Harley Pryor bank $40,000 at the event. This year, multiple team roping teams have already banked five-figures in earnings. The Hooey JR Patriot barrel racing paid out nearly $250,000 in 2024.
Behind the Scenes
For interviews with all of the incredible winners, up and coming superstars, and much more, be sure to stay up to date through the Patriot Facebook page.
From the Patriot website: "The Patriot is the host of America’s richest combined equine events. Each year it brings together the past, present, and future of the most entertaining of competitive cowboy events. The events at The Patriot offer something for every kind of cowboy and cowgirl. No matter what level you are, no matter what skill you are, no matter how athletic you are, we have a place for you to come in and compete with people just like you."