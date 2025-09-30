Dusky Lynn Hall Dominates BROTY Earning Over $60,000 in Single-Day Race

Equine Sports Alliance and Wild West Promotions teamed up for the "BROTY" (Barrel Race of the Year). Held at the famed Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, the single-day race had $11,000 added.

The BROTY 3D had $5,000 added, with an $800 entry fee and 202 entries turned up for the incredible payout. There was also $1,000 added to sidepots for best in the west, youth, futurity, derby, open horse, and 4D ESA members.

Barrel racing producers have been trying new formats, as they look to progress the sport and increase payouts. The high-paying, higher entry fee formats seem to be receiving great feedback amongst the barrel racers.

If the checks handed out at the BROTY are any indication, open races like this could be game changers for the sport. Particularly for horses who cannot rely on the heavily weighted stallion incentive programs, winning upwards of $10,000 on a single run is incredible.

Full results can be found here.

Dusky Lynn Hall added to an incredibly lucrative late summer and fall with more wins at the BROTY. She claimed the top three spots in the BROTY 1D.

Riding Aint Seen Famous Yet to a 13.029 worth $17,083, KD Baby Driver to a 13.055 for $14,236, and Chasin A Win to a 13.074 for $12,101, she ran the only three 13.0-second runs of the event. Banking $43,420 in the BROTY alone, Hall was not done earning for the day just yet.

Hall added another $7,184 to her winnings in the Best in the West. She also claimed the top three spots in this sidepot with the same trio of runs.

In the 16 and Under Youth, she took the top two spots worth $3,140. KD Baby Driver and Chasin A Win claimed first and second in the Derby for $3,664. Aint Seen Famous Yet won the Open Horse for $1,884. In the ESA Member Sidepot, she added $3,856 with the trio of winning runs.

By our unofficial calculations, Hall had a $63,148 day at the BROTY.

Another duo we have talked about extensively this year, Taycie Matthews and Fame Fire Rocks filled their pockets at the BROTY. With a fifth-place finish in the 2D for $4,271, Best in the West 2D win for $1,778, and Derby 2D win for $1,374, their 13.572 was worth a total of $7,423.

The 1D Futurity win went to Brittany Fellows and Cains Flingin Cash with a 13.266 for $1,800. Olivia Hodnett claimed the 2D win for $1,200 with a 13.791.

