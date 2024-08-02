Wind River Rodeo Round Up Kicks Off Mountain States Circuit Fair Run
Close to $25,000 was paid out to rodeo contestants in Riverton, Wyo. attending the Wind River Rodeo Round Up. This may not be one of the largest purses to compete for, but the committee delivers first class treatment to the contestants and always has a welcoming appreciation for their cowboys.
The committee makes sure no cowboy leaves hungry with outstanding hospitality complete with dessert for the cowboys and their families.
Riverton, being a rodeo held on weekday, still brings in sold out crowds and big entertainment. Complete with top rodeo athletes, fan favorite rodeo clown Scott Allderings, specialty act Steel Rodeo Bartram, and outstanding rough stock athletes, Powder River Rodeo stock contractor and the Wind River Rodeo Round Up committee put on an outstanding show for spectators and rodeo fans.
The Wind River Rodeo Round Up has been a Riverton, Wyo. PRCA rodeo since 1983 taking place during the Fremont County Fair and it makes for a good stop for Mountain States Circuit contestants.
Garret Busby, a 31-year-old Colorado cowboy was crowned the rodeo's All Around Cowboy after competing in both the team roping and the tie down roping.
Only three cowboys covered their bareback riding horses, with Myles Carlson besting the field aboard Powder River Rodeo's Crystal Pistol for 77-points and earning him $1,058 for the ride.
Steer Wrestler Zach Hamar riding his speedy palomino horse tossed his steer in 4.2-seconds Monday night to earn himself the bottle of whiskey for the fasest time of the performance. Surely his mount knew they laid a run down as the proud steed took a hot lap making the crowd go wild!
One of the rodeos largest sponsors, Wyoming Whiskey, sends a bottle of their signature whiskey home with each performance's event winners. The committee proudly presents the winner with their prized bottle after the event ends in the arena. Hamar's time held on through the Tuesday night performance making him the 2024 Steer Wrestling Champion.
In the team roping, Cameron Irwin and Coley Nicholls roped in 5.1 seconds to win the rodeo earning a check for $1,261 each. This Wyoming team will use this win to boost them in the circuit standings as the season comes into the fair run.
Another Wyoming cowboy landed in the top spot in the saddle bronc riding when Bailey Small rode Powder River Rodeo's Big Candy for 81-points. He will take home his bottle of Wyoming Whiskey, the rodeo win, and $1,053.
Sam Lewis of Amarillo, Texas roped his calf in 9.8 seconds to win the tie-down roping by over a second. All Around Cowboy Garret Busby placed second with his time of 11-seconds flat.
Wyoming is in the winner's circle yet again after Big Piney cowgirl Karson Bradley completed the clover leaf pattern in the WPRA barrel racing event in 17.48 seconds. After a Quarter final qualification in Cheyenne, Wyo. at the Frontier Days, Karson and her grey horse have been climbing their way into the Mountain States Circuit Standings. She is currently 13th in the 2024 standings with $5,257.90 won thus far.
Powder River Rodeo brought the bulls that buck to town Monday and Tuesday night much to the crowd's liking. The bulls came to work and bucked off every bull rider both nights. Powder River Rodeo bulls performed at the highest level and they are the winners of the bull riding competition this year.
Riverton's Wind River Rodeo Round Up provides rodeo fans with an amazing show and the contestants are greeted with the upmost hospitality from the committee and town. This should be a stop for fans and competitors both.