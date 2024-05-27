With College Finals Looming, Cooper Filipek Stays Sharp With Win at Twisted X Rough Stock Challenge
For much of 2024, Cooper Filipek has kept his attention on helping the Gillette College men’s rodeo team qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
In late April, the Pronghorns locked up their berth as a group in the field, with Filipek finishing as the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s bareback champion. The CNFR doesn’t start until June 9, allowing Filipek an opportunity to turn his focus elsewhere.
And over the holiday weekend, he made it count.
The New Underwood, S.D., cowboy took part in the Navy Seal Danny Dietz Twisted X Rough Stock Challenge in Decatur, Texas, on Friday, coming away with a victory in the bareback competition.
“I was (focusing on the college rodeos) until two weeks ago when the college rodeos got over. Now I’m just pro rodeoing until CNFR,” Filipek. “Things started off going good (in college), then things got a little rough until the other day, of course. But I’ve been working my butt off trying to work on what I’ve been working on all year to get ready for the CNFR.”
Filipek rode Pickett Pro Rodeo Co’s Hell of a Night to 84 points, earning a $1,774 paycheck for one ride. The up-and-coming rider held off Kash Martin who posted an 80-point effort. The duo were the only two bareback competitors to go for 80 or higher.
The outcome was a big shot of confidence for the youngster who has taken part in limited Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events since the new year began. Filipek closed 2023 with a fifth-place showing in the average at the Mountain State Circuit Finals in October and placed second at the Great American Cowboy PRCA Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., a few weeks later.
Filipek’s focus on collegiate competition certainly helped the Pronghorn this season as the men’s team placed second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region, less than 1,000 points back of the University of Wyoming. For his part, Filipek dominated in bareback this year, winning the region with 1,280 points.
While he has plenty of momentum heading into CNFR, the opportunity to compete at a PRCA event during the downtime was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
“My rigging felt good. My handle felt good. My feet felt good. I felt good,” Filipek said.
Lucas wins bull riding at Twisted X Rough Stock Challenge
Bareback horses weren’t the only rides in Decatur on Friday as bull rider Joao Lucas Lucas posted an 86-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co’s Sizzlin Steaks to earn the victory and a $2,027 payday. Campo held off Hudson Bolton who rode for 83.5 points. The duo were the only two bull riders to finish with rides above 80 points.
The Whitesboro, Texas, resident has limited experience since joining PRCA in 2023. It’s his second money-earning ride of the season as he placed third in the Stockyards Pro Rodeo in Fort Worth back in late November to earn $510.