World Champion Gives Gold Medal Performance In Win At Days of ’47 Rodeo
For a moment, Keenan Hayes knew what it felt like to be an Olympian.
Standing on the podium at the Days of ’47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Hayden, Colo., native lowered his head, accepting the gold medal presented by the rodeo to each event champion.
In a sport known for belt buckles, Hayes was in awe of the ceremony and golden glimmer.
“They put it on your neck and everything. It’s shiny. It’s sweet,” Hayes said with a laugh.
The Olympic-style celebration was made possible by a strong ride during the Days of ’47 finale on Wednesday night, with Hayes matching up against Championship Pro Rodeo bucking horse Hooey Rocks.
After winning the rodeo’s fourth performance with an 87-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Big Show, Hayes was looking forward to his showdown with Hooey Rocks, an animal he’d seen others take on all year but had drawn around personally.
The long wait proved to be worth it as Hayes posted an 89-point effort to fend off Garrett Shadbolt at 86.5 and claim the title. Shadbolt earned the silver medal at the event, while Leighton Berry was awarded the bronze.
“I had seen her a bunch of places and I was finally lucky enough to draw her last night,” Hayes said. “I knew she was going to be electric and kind of a bucker. I just bared down and it all worked out.”
The end result was a familiar one for Hayes as he won the championship and a heap of prize money, a running theme for the defending bareback World Champion.
Prior to his ride in Salt Lake City, Hayes was the No. 1 ranked rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings with more than $154,000 in earnings. The second-year rider was already more than $20,000 ahead of the next closest competitors, with a margin that is likely to grow even further.
The success at Days of ’47 netted him another $15,000 in earnings between winning the fourth performance and the Gold Medal Round.
The secret to avoiding a potential sophomore slump? Hayes doesn’t really have anything specific to point to. He keeps climbing on horses, picking up checks against tough matchups and trying to win in moments he draws a highly touted matchup.
It’s all adding up to another big year that shows no signs of slowing down.
“I don’t think about anything really. All these guys are chasing me and I’m too ignorant to let them beat me,” Hayes joked. “It’s been pretty good this year, drawing good, making ones that you’re not supposed to win money on and cashing checks on them, and capitalizing on the ones you’re supposed to. I’m just keeping my head down and plugging away.”
Other results from the Days of ’47 Rodeo
Steer wrestler Don Payne was the gold medalist awardee after winning the final round in a run of 3.9 seconds. In all, Payne took home $14,500. Tristan Martin was awarded silver, while Shane Frey got bronze.
The team roping tandem of Jake Smith and Douglas Rich secured the gold after a run of 4.4 seconds in the finals. They walked away with $14,500 each. The silver medal went to the team of Shay Caroll and Jace Helton, while the duo of Dawson and Dillon Graham earned bronze.
Brody Wells won the saddle bronc gold medal after a 92-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ bucking horse The Black Tie. He nabbed $15,000 in earnings at the rodeo. Kade Bruno was the silver medalist, while Dawson Hay got the bronze.
Tie-down roper Riley Webb was presented the gold medal after tying with Haven Meged in the final round on a run of 7.3 seconds. Webb left with $13,000 in earnings. Merged was the silver medalist and John Douch took bronze.
The barrel racing gold medal went to Kassie Mowry after her run of 16.75 seconds in the finals. She nabbed $15,000 in earnings at the rodeo in total. The silver medal went to Taycie Matthews, while Dona Kay Rule was awarded bronze.
In breakaway roping, Willow Wilson won the gold medal after a time of 2.5 seconds in the finals to tie with Rickie Fanning. Wilson earned $12,50 at the rodeo. Fanning was the silver medalist, while Rylee George took bronze.
T.J. Gray covered both bulls he faced, including an 85.5-point ride on Andrews Rodeo’s Shockazooloo in the finals to take the gold medal. Gray left the rodeo with $18,050 in earnings. Rawley Johnson earned the silver medal, while Hayes Weight was the bronze awardee.