World Champions Dominate Action Packed RODEOHOUSTON Semi-Finals 1
The semi-finals of RODEOHOUSTON are split into two rounds. The top four in every event in each round move on to the finals, where rodeo athletes will compete for a $65,000 grand prize. World Champions, previous RODEOHOUSTON Champions, and more line the finals roster already.
Semifinals Payout:
First Place: $3,000
Second Place: $2,000
Third Place: $1,000
Fourth Place: $750
Tie-Down Roping
2024 World Champion, Riley Webb, was back on top in Semi-Finals 1, splitting the win with Zack Jongbloed. Shad Mayfield currently leads the World Standings for 2025 and will return in the Wild Card Round.
Finals Qualifiers:
1/2. Riley Webb
1/2. Zack Jongbloed
3. John Douch
4. Marty Yates
Full Results
1. (tie) Zack Jongbloed and Riley Mason Webb, 8.8 seconds, $2,500 each
3. John Douch, 9.2, $1,000
4. Marty Yates, 9.9, $750
5. Cole Clemons, 10.9
6. Seth Hall, 12.6
7. Shad Mayfield, 14.8
8. Cash Hooper, 10.2
9. (tie) Tyler Calhoun and Logan Bird, NT
Bareback Riding
In the bareback riding, it was an action-packed round in Semi-Finals 1. Riding Tarzan from the The Cervi Brothers Rodeo Co., Mason Clements took the top spot. Bradlee Miller, Jayco Roper, and Orin Larsen tied for fourth-place, but Roper will return to the Wild Card Round due to the tie-breaker. 2024 RODEOHOUSTON Champion, Leighton Berry, will also make another appearance in the Wild Card.
Finals Qualifiers:
1. Mason Clements
2. Cole Reiner
3/4. Bradlee Miller
3/4. Orin Larsen
Full Results
1. Mason Clements, 86.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Tarzan, $3,000
2. Cole Reiner, 85, $2,000
3. (tie) Orin Larsen, Bradlee Miller and Jayco Roper, 84.5, $583 each
6. Weston Timberman, 83
7. Leighton Berry, 82.5
8. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Waylon Bourgeois, 81.5 each
10. Tanner Aus, 79
Team Roping
Tanner Tomlinson and Travis Graves may be a new team for the 2025 professional season, but they have been off to an incredible start. Currently ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in the World Standings, a win at RODEOHOUSTON could be huge for their year.
Finals Qualifiers:
1. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves
2. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham
3. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp
4. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich
Full Results
1. Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves, 5.5 seconds, $3,000 each
2. Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham, 6.0, $2,000
3. (tie) Jake Smith/Douglas Rich and Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 6.4, $875 each
5. Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, 10.9
6. Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, 11.0
7. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 11.3
8. (tie) Lightning Aguilera/Patrick Smith, Marcus Theriot/Wyatt Cox and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, NT
Saddle Bronc Riding
Two Wright brothers will be returning to the finals of RODEOHOUSTON. Currently ranked No. 4 and No. 3 in the World Standings, Statler and Ryder Wright placed first and third in Semi-Finals 1. Zeke Thurston will return to the Wild Card Round and he is a cowboy that can never be counted out until the dust settles. 2024 RODEOHOUSTON Champion, Damian Brennan, will ride in Semi-Finals 2.
Finals Qualifiers:
1. Statler Wright
2. Kolby Wanchuk
3. Ryder Wright
4. Chase Brooks
Full Results
1. Statler Wright, 88.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Yesterday's Delivery, $3,000
2. Kolby Wanchuk, 86.5, $2,000
3. Ryder Wright, 85, $1,000
4. Chase Brooks, 84.5, $750
5. (tie) Logan Cook and Zeke Thurston, 83.5 each
7. Brody Wells, 83
8. Kade Bruno, 79.5
9. Jesse Kruse, 77
10. Riggin Smith, NS
Steer Wrestling
Canadian cowboy, Stephen Culling, finished in a tie on top of Semi-Finals 1 with World Champion, Ty Erickson. 2024 World Champion JD Struxness will return in the Wild Card Round, as well as Tucker Allen. 2024 RODEOHOUSTON Champion, Dakota Eldridge, will ride in Semi-Finals 2.
Finals Qualifiers:
1/2. Stephen Culling
1/2. Ty Erickson
3. Ryan Shuckburgh
4. Cash Robb
Full Results
1. (tie) Stephen Culling and Ty Erickson, 4.6 seconds, $2,500 each
3. (tie) Cash Robb and Ryan Shuckburgh, 5.0, $875 each
5. Tucker Allen, 8.9
6. Chance Howard, 12.1
7. (tie) Kyle Irwin and Gavin Soileau, 14.0
9. J.D. Struxness, 14.1
10. Travis Munro, NT
Barrel Racing
2024 RODEOHOUSTON Champion, Leslie Smalygo, has been nearly unbeatable again in 2025. Winning two rounds and placing second in another, Smalygo claimed another win in Semi-Finals 1. Hot on her heels was Jordon Briggs, the 2023 RODEOHOUSTON Champion. Current World Standings leader Megan McLeod-Sprague will return in the Wild Card Round.
Finals Qualifiers:
1. Leslie Smalygo
2. Jordon Briggs
3. Summer Kosel
4. Jamie Olsen
Full Results
1. Leslie Smalygo, 14.61 seconds, $3,000
2. Jordon Briggs, 14.65, $2,000
3. Summer Kosel, 14.76, $1,000
4. Jamie Olsen, 14.77, $750
5. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.83
6. Abby Phillips, 15.02
7. Andrea Busby, 15.24
8. Lisa Lockhart, 15.25
9. Sadie Troyer, 20.62
10. Sissy Winn, 21.34
Breakaway Roping
With just two-tenths of a second separating the field of qualifiers in the breakaway roping, World Champion Shelby Boisjoli-Meged finished on top.
Finals Qualifiers:
1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged
2. Rickie Fanning
3. Taylor Munsell
4. Bradi Good
Full Results
1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 3.1 seconds, $3,000;
2. Rickie Fanning, 3.2, $2,000;
3. (tie) Bradi Good and Taylor Munsell, 3.3, $875 each
Bull Riding
Wacey Schalla continues to ride a hot streak, currently No. 2 in the World Standings. Less than $1,000 separates him from the top spot, held by Stetson Wright. Both will return to the finals in Houston.
Finals Qualifiers:
1. Wacey Schalla
2. Stetson Wright
3. TJ Gray
4. Jordan Spears
Full Results
1. Wacey Schalla, 85 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Milkshake, $3,000
2. Stetson Dell Wright, 84.5, $2,000
3. T.J. Gray, 84, $1,000
4. Jordan Spears, 81, $750
5. (tie) Trey Benton, Scottie Knapp, Hawk Whitt and Fulton Rutland, NS