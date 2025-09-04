Wright Brothers Top World Standings, Extending Family Rodeo Legacy

It’s no secret that the Wright family has dominated the rodeo arena for years. The saddle bronc dynasty began with father, Cody Wright, and now lives on through his five sons, even bleeding into bull riding. Through countless National Finals Rodeo qualifications and world champions, two brothers continue to command the arena - Ryder and Stetson.

At age 27, Ryder has seen the NFR nine times and taken home the World Title on three occasions. The most recent was last year. He won for the first time in 2017 and again in 2020. Last year’s NFR run wasn’t his best. Missing the mark in the first round, he came out on fire over the next nine nights to finish out on top. He took home just under $480,000 to win the season.

So far this year, the former world champion is once again in the top spot, sitting at No. 1 in the world with $273,264 made so far. Basically a shoe-in for the Thomas and Mack arena in December, he has the chance to double his season earnings.

Wright has taken home 10 rodeo championships so far, including the Laramie Jubilee Days, the Rodeo de Santa Fe, and the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo. Most recently he won the Evanston Cowboy Days, with a 90-point ride. He currently has $2,679,334 in career earnings.

All-Around King: Stetson Wright Heads Toward Another Historic NFR Run

Stetson Wright competes in the Bull Riding | Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ, Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ

Now, his younger brother Stetson is a double threat, currently sitting at No. 9 in the world for saddle bronc riding, but the bull riding arena is where he truly shines. He is looking good on the year where he holds down the No. 1 spot in the world standings. He also sits at No. 1 in the all-around competition.

He has eight world titles, including five in the all-around (2019-2023) two in bull riding (2020 and 2022) and he beat out his brother for the saddle bronc title in 2021. He’s been to the NFR nine times and has taken home a world title at eight of them.

At just 26, he has one of the most impressive careers a cowboy can experience. True to his family name, he hasn’t slowed down in the 2025 season. He’s earned $513,256 so far and has won 27 rodeos in the all-around, 12 in saddle bronc riding, and 11 for bull riding.

He’s is guaranteed to see the NFR in December, with his current ranks in both of his events. He will likely have the chance to compete for a world title in both saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Stetson has just over $3,000,000 in career earnings.

With a family of this caliber competing in rodeo, these two brothers are sure to continue their reign in the rodeo arena for years to come.

