Wyoming Ranchers Stand Together in the Face of Devastating Loss
Over the weekend, wildfires in Wyoming and Montana continued their destruction across the land. Four major fires burned, consuming nearly 450,000 acres combined. While containment has improved since Friday, the ordeal is far from over.
The National Interagency Fire Center mobilized Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 over the weekend. They have assumed control of the Flat Rock Draw, Constitution, Remington, and House Draw Fires. The team brought 655 personnel, including seventeen crews, two helicopters, 107 engines, nine bulldozers, and two water tenders.
For many residents, the full extent of the damage is now being determined. As ranchers and land owners in burned areas have pivoted their efforts from actively fighting the flames, it is time to begin picking up the pieces.
This video, taken on August 22, 2024, shows some of the damage from the Flat Rock Draw Fire near Gillette.
While the exact number of structures and livestock lost will not be determined for some time, enough is known to call those losses catastrophic.
Searching for livestock and doctoring those that survived will be a time consuming effort for local ranchers. The losses of livestock were extensive for many, including entire herds. For those that were spared, the health impact of the smoke and flames are significant.
Veterinarians have stepped in to bridge the gap between livestock owners and pharmaceutical companies, ensuring access to the vast quantities of life-saving medications they will need in the coming days.
Rebuilding efforts are also on the horizon, as fences to contain the animals will be necessary. Going into fall and winter, structures and watering areas will also be a primary focus. Power poles will be replaced to return power to rural areas.
A large portion of the United States has experienced drought conditions in 2024, meaning hay and grazing were already in short supply. For many livestock owners, they will now be needing hay for an undetermined amount of time until the land heals. Obviously, any hay they had stock piled is lost with the grazing land. Financially, this is a devastating blow for ranchers.
Wyoming natives, Kiley Scott-Kocher and Alicia Werner leapt into action on Thursday morning, creating the Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief page on Facebook. Within the first 36 hours, they had already raised over $20,000 in donations and auction bids.
Scott-Kocher and Werner know many folks on the ground in affected areas, so they have a direct insight into the level of destruction these fires have caused. Scott-Kocher is well aware that some ranchers will not ask for help, so her goal is to bring help to those people regardless.
The team has been working as the go-between to connect those who want to donate hay and supplies and those who need it most. Two drop off locations have been created and items are being dispersed to the community.
The online auction is currently running on their Facebook page and ends Friday, August 30, at 12:00 PM MST. The group is currently taking donations via Venmo @thewrangler307 or check mailed to Cowboy Media LLC, Attn: Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief, PO Box 360, Edgerton, WY, 82635.
They group has also created a Google Form for those who wish to donate or know of someone in need. Hay, trucking, fencing supplies, monetary donations, and auction donations can all be submitted on this form.
Many local businesses stepped in, bringing heavy equipment directly to the front lines to doze and blade 80-100 foot barriers between the flames and further fuel.
Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the many residents affected by this tragedy.