Deion Sanders, Colorado Make Another Quarterback Change Ahead of Game vs. Wyoming
Colorado's experiment with quarterback Ryan Staub appears to be over.
The Buffaloes intend to start Kaidon Salter at quarterback this Saturday against Wyoming, according to a Wednesday morning report from Matt Zenitz of CBS. Salter, 22, started for Colorado against Georgia Tech and Delaware.
In that game against the Blue Hens, the Buffaloes deployed multiple quarterbacks, and Staub performed so well that coach Deion Sanders started him against Houston. The Cougars proved difficult to master in a 36–20 loss for the longtime backup, and so Salter will reportedly retake the starting role.
Salter transferred to Colorado this offseason after four successful years at Liberty, where he peaked with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023. In just their sixth year of FBS play, the Flames qualified for and met Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl that year.
The Buffaloes are currently 1-2, with a massive conference showdown with BYU looming after the Cowboys.