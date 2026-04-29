How Julius Randle and Skechers Saddled Up for Western Conference Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one game away from defeating their divisional rival, the Denver Nuggets, in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. While the series features heavy Northwest vibes, Timberwolves' power forward Julius Randle is showing love to his Southwest roots.

Earlier in the series, Randle debuted the Skechers SKX Reign in a player-exclusive colorway that celebrates his hometown of Dallas, Texas. The performance silhouette still features a resilient Skechers Hyper Burst Pro sock liner, dual-density Skechers Hyper Burst midsole, a carbon-infused plate, and a Goodyear Performance Outsole.

The Skechers SKX Reign "Dallas" colorway. | Skechers

However, this unique design blends basketball performance with western heritage, bringing subtle cowboy boot inspiration onto the court. Layered brown tones evoke the depth and character of a well-worn pair of boots, while every detail mirrors the texture, finish, and craftsmanship of classic cowboy footwear.

Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Randle after Saturday night's debut about his player-exclusive shoes, the design process, and what celebrity he wants to see wear them.

The Skechers SKX Reign "Dallas" colorway. | Skechers

What made you want to pay tribute to your hometown with a player-exclusive colorway now?

As a Texas native born and raised in the Dallas area, I’ve always been a passionate supporter of the Cowboys. Having the opportunity to wear a player-exclusive shoe in the playoffs that honors both my hometown and my favorite football team was incredibly special. It felt like the perfect moment to celebrate where I come from and share that pride on such a big stage.

Is this an idea that you have had for some time?

Yes, this is an idea the Skechers team and I had been discussing since last year. I was really excited to see it come to life and to have the chance to wear the final product during a playoff game.

The Skechers SKX Reign "Dallas" colorway. | Skechers

What is your favorite design element?

I genuinely love the entire design, but what stands out most to me is how Skechers managed to craft a basketball shoe using materials that really capture the essence of a worn-in pair of cowboy boots, They truly nailed the look of a classic boot, from the textures to the overall feel. The rich brown color adds another layer of authenticity and makes the shoe even more eye-catching.

The Skechers SKX Reign "Dallas" colorway. | Skechers

If you could get any athlete, artist, or celebrity to wear the SKX Reign "Dallas," who would it be?

If I could get anyone to wear the shoes, BossMan Dlow would be my top pick for sure. He performed at my birthday party last year, which was really something special. Snoop would be cool, too, and of course, getting the youth involved.