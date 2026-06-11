OG Anunoby Put Skechers In NYC Spotlight During NBA Finals

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby was making waves in the Big Apple long before his buzzer-beater in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The laid-back Brit moves in his own eclectic style — scarves, skating, and Skechers — and New Yorkers love it.

In July 2025, Anunoby became the latest star to join the Skechers basketball roster. Throughout this season, Anunoby has debuted numerous colorways of the Skechers SKX Nexus. His player-exclusive "Euro" colorway even got a shout-out from Martha Stewart on social media.

Martha Stewart's autographed Skechers shoes. | @marthastewart48

But last night's game-winning put-back positioned the Knicks within one game of their first NBA Championship since 1973.

That championship team featured several fan favorites, including Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who put PUMA on basketball courts in the United States. PUMA Hoops has since exploded in popularity, and we could be on the verge of the same watershed moment for Skechers Basketball.

OG Anunoby clinched Game 4 of the NBA Finals. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Anunoby's late-game heroics came in his second player-exclusive shoe of the NBA Finals series: the SKX Nexus "NYC Blue." The silhouette sports an all-blue design with orange accents. It's a bold, unmistakable tribute to the Knicks and the city that has embraced Anunoby as one of its own.

Anunoby's "NYC Blue" colorway is already historic, but it came on the heels of another subtle salute to the Basketball Mecca. Before Game 3, Anunoby debuted the "Foreman" colorway, inspired by the city's blue-collar nature.

The Skechers SKX Nexus "NYC Blue" colorway. | Skechers

Anunoby is the first player to wear Skechers in the NBA Finals. It marked a rapid ascension for the Southern California-based brand, which reentered the performance basketball market in October 2023. Moreover, it highlights how Anunoby continues to move at his own pace.

"In less than a year, Skechers has shown me what a true partnership looks like," Anunoby said in a statement. "The SKX Reign 'Foreman' is a shoe built on hard work, defense, and dedication, and the SKX Nexus' NYC Blue' — an homage to the Knicks and this incredible moment — are both a reflection of that. Debuting them on the Finals stage is a surreal moment, and I'm just grateful for the continued love and support from the entire Skechers family."

The Skechers SKX Nexus "Foreman" colorway. | Skechers

The 2026 NBA Finals are far from over, but so is Anunoby and Skechers. Thanks to Anunoby's play and Skechers' vision, the brand has earned a permanent place in New York City basketball lore.

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