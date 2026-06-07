Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 5 "NYvsNY" Drops Early for NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are two games away from winning the 2026 NBA Finals, and the hype is taking over the Big Apple. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson could soon become a legendary figure in the franchise and in the footwear industry.

Whether Brunson gets a signature Nike basketball shoe remains undecided, but he is the face of Kobe Bryant's retro sneaker line.

The NBA All-Star has debuted several player-exclusive colorways, with some even hitting shelves. Best of all, Foot Locker just announced a limited release of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NYvsNY" colorway ahead of Game 3 on Monday.

Early Launch Information

NYC PULL UP! 🗽🟧🟦⁰4 boroughs. 1 day. ⁰⁰HARLEM⁰BRONX⁰QUEENS⁰BROOKLYN pic.twitter.com/PfIv9xVWqB — Foot Locker (@footlocker) June 7, 2026

In a splashy social media video, Foot Locker announced an early launch of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NYvsNY" colorway on Monday, June 8. The shoes will have a retail price of $190 in adult sizes. They will be available in limited quantities at four locations across New York City for one day.

"Catch us if you can," Foot Locker said in the video. Athletes and fans will have a chance to buy the performance basketball shoes from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The four locations are at the Foot Locker locations below:

Harlem: 272 West 125th Street.

Bronx: 263 East Fordham Road.

Queens: 164-14 Jamaica Avenue.

Brooklyn: 408 Fulton Street.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NYvsNY"

Game two of the NBA Finals tonight, so it’s only right we unbox a special PE 👀🗽



Jalen Brunson’s Nike Kobe 5 PE is expected to hit retail this summer ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ido3LCVKIN — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) June 5, 2026

The "NYvsNY" colorway is a tribute to the legendary outdoor basketball tournament Nike sponsors each year. It is common for Nike signature athletes like Kevin Durant and Ja Morant to pull up to the event. But Brunson is already stealing the show this year with these sneakers.

The colorway sports a Hyper Turquoise upper, similar to Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Statue of Liberty" colorway. However, this has more of a Knicks vibe with orange and blue splatter graphics.

Some fans have already gotten their hands on the upcoming shoes, and they are some of Brunson's best kicks yet. The Nike Kobe line is synonymous with Los Angeles, but Brunson's player-exclusive colorways keep making it feel like more of a New York City shoe.

Future Release Information

Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE "NY vs. NY" 🗽



🗓️ July 1st

💰 $190 pic.twitter.com/qfoTfeBiqs — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) June 4, 2026

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NYvsNY" is scheduled to officially release on July 1. While that will be a wider release, it will still be limited. There are plenty of Nike Kobe basketball shoes available at or below the retail price, but the brand limits quantities on the most popular drops.

If the Knicks win the NBA Championship, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NYvsNY" will be the shoe of the summer in our books. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.