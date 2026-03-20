The 10 Best Running Shoes of Spring 2026

Spring is officially here. The days are getting longer, and the weather is warming up. That means it is officially time for athletes to get back into their road-running routine. That begins by investing in a new pair of shoes.

From completing a mile to competing in a 10k and beyond, there is a running shoe for you. Below is a breakdown of our ten favorite road-running shoes for Spring 2026.

10. Nike Vomero Plus

The Nike Vomero Plus. | Nike

Perhaps one of the most comfortable everyday runners, the Nike Vomero Plus is available in over a dozen colorways for $190 at nike.com. It features a "mountainous stack" of full-length ZoomX foam, Nike's most responsive foam.

9. adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO

The adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO. | adidas

The adidas Adizero EVO SL EXO is available in four colorways for $150 at adidas.com. Yes, it has LightstrikePro cushioning. But it is the exoskeleton system that provides support and precision with each stride.

8. adidas Adizero EVO SL Woven

The adidas Adizero EVO SL Woven. | adidas

The adidas Adizero EVO SL Woven is available in several colorways for $150 at adidas.com. This everyday runner contains LightstrikePro for super-light cushioning, while a new textile upper offers breathability and durability.

7. New Balance Ellipse

The New Balance Ellipse. | New Balance

The New Balance Ellipse is available in over seven colorways for $145 at newbalance.com. This everyday runner is designed to make you forget about time, thanks to its soft Fresh Foam X midsole, which offers a plush, enjoyable ride.

6. HOKA Rocket X3

The HOKA Rocket X3. | HOKA

The HOKA Rocket X 3 is available in five colorways for $250 at hoka.com. This race day shoe has a carbon fiber plate, dual-density PEBA foam, and a single-layer warp knit upper.

5. New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5

The New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5. | New Balance

The New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 is available in two colorways for $265 at newbalance.com. This race day shoe contains a FuelCell midsole made with 100% PEBA foam and a fine-tuned carbon fiber plate.

4. Nike Alphafly 3

The Nike Alphafly 3. | Nike

The Nike Alphafly 3 is available in seven colorways for $295 at nike.com. This marathon shoe features a double dose of Air Zoom units, a full-length carbon fiber plate, and a heel-to-toe ZoomX foam midsole.

3. PUMA Deviate Nitro Elite 4

The PUMA Deviate Nitro Elite 4. | PUMA

The PUMA Deviate Nitro Elite 4 is available in three colorways for $250 at puma.com. This raceday shoe touts upgraded NITROFOAM ELITE foam, a reengineered PWRPLATE, and is 12% lighter than its predecessor.

2. Brooks Hyperion Elite 5

The Brooks Hyperion Elite 5. | Brooks Running

The Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is available in two colorways for $275 at brooksrunning.com. This race day shoe features DNA GOLD 100% PEBA cushioning, Arris carbon fiber SpeedVault+ plate, and a nearly-invisible upper.

1. adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4

The adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4. | adidas

The adidas Adizero Adios 4 is available in multiple colorways for $255 in adult sizes at adidas.com. It is the pinnacle of Adizero Racing shoes. The fourth installment of the adidas flagship running line features carbon-infused ENERGYRODS 2.0, ultralight LIGHTSTRIKE PRO cushioning, and Continental rubber on the LIGHTTRAXION outsole.