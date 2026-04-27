New Balance Unveils 2026 Grey Days Release Calendar

There are a handful of important footwear holidays on sneakerheads' calendars, and New Balance's annual Grey Day is at the top of the list every spring. Today, New Balance announced its annual Grey Days celebration, a month-long tribute to the brand's signature color.

Grey Days unites New Balance's star-studded roster of elite athletes and culture-shifting ambassadors to showcase a range of special-edition products, immersive experiences, and stories that honor the unique and timeless influence of grey.

The 2026 New Balance Grey Days lineup. | New Balance

2026 Grey Day Inspiration

The 2026 campaign offers an invitation into the world of grey, brought to life by a cast of New Balance athletes and ambassadors, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Darius Garland, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Andrew Reynolds.

From Aminé raising the Grey Days flag in celebration to Quincy Wilson narrating "The Origins of Grey," each individual lends their own authentic personality to the campaign, united by the unwavering foundation of grey.

2026 Grey Day Release Calendar

This year's Grey Days collection features key product offerings across lifestyle, performance, Numeric, and kids ranges, including:

New Balance's May 1 drops. | New Balance

May 1: The Grey Shop launches in New Balance stores and on NewBalance.com with new and existing grey styles including the FuelCell Rebel v5, 1080v15, P400, Coco CG2, Numeric Andrew Reynolds 993, Numeric Tiago Lemos 1010, and more, in addition to a selection of classic grey apparel.

The New Balance ABZORB 2010. | New Balance

May 8: The ABZORB 2010 hit shelves. With wearability in mind, the shoe combines the excitement of an innovative style with a sense of the familiar. Suggested retail price is $160 in adult sizes.

The New Balance ABZORB 2000 and ABZORB 5030. | New Balance

May 15: The ABZORB 2000 and ABZORB 5030 drop. Both models expand the brand's exploration of 2000s-era running influences. Suggested retail pricing for the ABZORB 2000 is $170 USD, and the ABZORB 5030 is $120 in adult sizes.

The New Balance ABZORB 1890 and the Numeric 770. | New Balance

May 22: The ABZORB 1890 and the Numeric 770 continue the month-long celebration. The ABZORB 1890 launched for the first time earlier this year, and draws on the brand's heritage DNA while offering a playful exploration and representation of visible tech. The Numeric 770 was reintroduced after 30 years with all its best original qualities now adapted for skate and lifestyle. Suggested retail price is $180 and $125, respectively.

The Grey Days collection will be globally available from New Balance stores, NewBalance.com, and select retailers throughout May with suggested retail pricing from $40–$180.

More New Balance Grey Day styles. | New Balance

Grey Day History

New Balance first started using Grey in the 1980s as a practical choice for urban runners. While competing brands embraced the era's neon hues and bright whites, New Balance introduced grey as a choice that blended seamlessly with the concrete and asphalt of city running.

What began as a unique choice quickly evolved into a defining expression of the brand – one that has shaped its identity for decades.

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