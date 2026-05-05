Brooks Ghost 18: The King of Road Running Shoes Just Got Faster

There are certain shoes in the running world that need no introduction. The Brooks Ghost is that one. For nearly two decades, the Ghost has held its ground as one of the most trusted lines in the running world. Not through a hype train or celebrity endorsements, but through constant, high-level performance.

It’s the kind of shoe that everyday runners, marathoners, veterans, and newcomers alike keep coming back to. And what Brooks has done with the Ghost 18 is worth noting. They took a proven formula and refined it without losing the character. The Legacy Born in 2008, the Ghost was built from the ground up as a go-to shoe for runners of all levels.

The Brooks Ghost 18. | Brooks Running

Tech Specs

The 18th iteration arrives with a redesigned two-color engineered air mesh upper for improved breathability. The tongue has been fully reworked with a pillowy design that delivers top-of-foot comfort from the first step.

The performance technology on the cushioning side includes nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 foam, which powers the ride. I’ve always believed the Ghost delivers one of the more balanced feels in the neutral trainer category, and the 18 reinforces that. The new Ortholite X-60 sockliner adds meaningful rebound underfoot, making every heel-to-toe transition feel effortless.

The Brooks Ghost 18. | Brooks Running

Design Features

Brooks also added a reflective hit on the heel for low-light runs, a detail that signals how dialed in the execution is on this one. A triple jacquard engineered mesh locks the foot in place, offering a secure fit without rigidity. This is a runner’s shoe, built for runners.

The Brooks Ghost 18. | Brooks Running

Shopping Information

The Brooks Ghost 18 retails for $150 in men's and women's sizes. The newly released shoe is available now in multiple colorways tailored to every runner's preferences on brooksrunning.com and at specialty running retailers nationwide.

The Brooks Ghost 18. | Brooks Running

Brooks Ghost History

The name itself came from Brooks' director of product management, who ran only at night. That origin story fits. The Ghost earned its reputation mile after mile, through 5 a.m. workouts, fun runs, and race days.

Olympic athletes like Josh Kerr and Kara Goucher have worn the Brooks banner, and the Ghost has always been the everyday workhorse behind that legacy. This is the kind of reliability the Ghost 18 was built upon and known for. The Brooks Ghost 18 is the latest chapter of its tried-and-true franchise.

Big nod to Brooks. Eighteenth iteration and not missing a step. They got it right. The heritage, the refinement, all tied together the way it should be. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.