The 5 Best Sneakers Dropping This Week (September 2-5)

After a slow week on the release calendar, footwear companies are bringing the heat to finish summer strong. With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, most of the major brands have some exciting sneaker drops scheduled.

From fan-favorite retro releases to futuristic silhouettes using 3D printing, there is something for everyone to be excited about this week. Below are the five best sneakers dropping between September 2-5, 2026.

Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Nails and Grails"

The Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Nails and Grails" colorway. | Nike

The Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Nails and Grails" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 2. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and Hibbett's. Pricing includes: Adult ($185), Little Kid ($85), and Toddler ($70).

The Women's Air Jordan 1 High OG "Nails and Grails" colorway. | Nike

At first blush, this looks like a traditional Chicago Bulls colorway. However, it features nail-polish-inspired details. The patent leather overlays shine in University Red. Pink and white hues complete the playfully chic upper. Classic Nike Air branding is true to the original, while metal Jumpman and Wings logos provide an elevated aesthetic.

adidas FUTURECOOL



The adidas FUTURECOOL. | adidas

The adidas FUTURECOOL will be released on Wednesday, September 3. Online shoppers can try to buy the limited-edition sneakers for $180 in adult sizes on the adidas CONFIRMED app. However, they will reportedly be limited to just 400 pairs.

The adidas FUTURECOOL. | adidas

The silhouette steps into a new era of innovation and ease. Inspired by transformative architectural structures, these trainers feature an advanced lattice configuration that adapts to your movement. The colorway sports a mix of Off White and Core Black.

Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona"

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 4. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro "FC Barcelona" colorway. | Nike

The "FC Barcelona" colorway sports an Electric Purple gradient across the upper and outsole. The trophies the club and Kobe Bryant won inspired the Metallic Gold accents. Lastly, the club's iconic crest, Kobe Sheath logo, and Nike Swooshes complete the collaborative hat trick.

Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode"

The Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode" colorway is currently scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 4. That release date is provided by Foot Locker, but Nike has it marked as September 8. When Ja Morant's latest basketball shoes hit shelves, fans can buy them for $130 in adult sizes.

The Nike Ja 4 "Dark Mode" colorway. | Nike

The "Dark Mode" colorway features a Black Upper with Metallic Silver detailing. Hits of Cobalt Blue and Dark Smoke Grey accent the silhouette's sharp design. The Nike Swooshes and Ja logos complete the fierce aesthetic.

Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow"

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 5. Shoppers can find the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and Foot Locker. The retro basketball shoes will be released in full family sizing: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Baby/Toddler ($90).

True to the original "Rare Air," the silhouette features a white leather upper with Black and Dark Blue Grey detailing on the wings and eyelets.

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air" colorway. | Nike

The Tour Yellow midsole sports a speckled design, while the Jumpman logo pops off the heels. Lastly, the swappable hook-and-loop tongue labels (Jordan Flight and Jordan Rare Air logos) complete the theme.

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