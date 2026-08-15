The Air Jordan 4 "Tour Yellow" Gets "Rare Air" Makeover

Jordan Brand continues to have fun with some of its most iconic Air Jordan colorways. On Saturday morning, the sneaker community got its first look at the Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. It is an homage to the "Tour Yellow" colorway, while continuing the brand's playful reimagination series.

Over the past few years, Jumpman has released multiple silhouettes as part of the "Rare Air" series (including a previous version of the Air Jordan 4). Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the upcoming sneaker drop.

Release Information

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 5. The old-school basketball shoes will be released in full family sizing: Adult ($220), Big Kid ($165), Little Kid ($105), and Babby/Toddler ($90).

Online shoppers will be able to buy the kicks on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. Fans who miss the initial drop on release day can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for potential deals.

"Rare Air" Details

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

This version of the Air Jordan 4 reimagines the "Tour Yellow" colorway through the "Rare Air" lens. The silhouette sports a white leather upper with Black and Dark Blue Grey detailing on the wings and eyelets.

The Tour Yellow midsole features a speckled design, while the Jumpman logo pops off the heels. Inspired by Nike's experimental energy in the early 2000s, the shoes feature flippable, swappable hook-and-loop tongue labels (Jordan Flight and Jordan Rare Air logos).

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

While the new colorway draws inspiration from the early 2000s, the silhouette remains true to the 1989 original. The Air Jordan 4 is no longer playable on the basketball court, but it does offer all-day style and comfort.

The model's leather and synthetic upper is durable. The visible Air-Sole unit in the heel offers impact protection. The plastic lace locks let you adjust the width of the laces. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole features the iconic modified herringbone pattern.

Air Jordan 4 History

The Air Jordan 4 "Rare Air - Tour Yellow" colorway. | Nike

Many old-school basketball fans and sneakerheads are understandably resistant to new colorways. But you have to tip your hat to Jordan Brand for constantly coming up with new ideas and fun reinterpretations. Of course, it helps that the Air Jordan 4 has a timeless design that looks good in any color scheme.

NBA legend Michael Jordan debuted his fourth signature sneaker in 1989, and the model has dropped in countless colorways. It has been almost 40 years, and the Air Jordan 4 still feels as rare as ever.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.