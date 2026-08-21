The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" is 30% Off Online

Jordan Brand is all about its family. From athletes to fans, everyone who is chasing a dream is part of the family tree. Last October, Jumpman leaned into that theme with the Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" colorway.

The silhouette sported seasonal hues for fall, but it never resonated with fans. The sneakers sat on shelves and eventually hit the discount rack. Now, they are marked down by 30% at one retailer. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what shoppers must know about the deal.

Shopping Information

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" dropped in October 2025. The retro basketball shoes had a retail price of $215 in adult sizes, but are now marked down to $149.99 (30% off) at Foot Locker. No discount code is needed.

Eventually, the sneakers will sell out, especially at a discount. Fans who miss out on Foot Locker's sale will still be able to find them below the retail price on sneaker resale websites. Currently, the average resale price is $141 after 87 sales on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" colorway. | Nike

The "Family Affair" colorway features an elevated look for fall. Its luxe leather and nubuck upper sports shades of Medium Olive and Neutral Olive. To continue the outdoorsy aesthetic, Sequoia accents and elephant-print overlays pair with a Sail midsole. Lastly, the Gum Medium Brown outsole provides the foundation of the shoe.

One thing old-school fans will appreciate is the bold "Nike Air" logo on the heels. Plus, the insoles feature the same branding in black and red. The Jumpman logo pops off the tongues, completing the legendary look.

Tech Specs

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 3 is no longer considered a performance basketball shoe, but its timeless design makes it one of the easiest sneakers to wear casually. In addition to premium materials, it offers adequate comfort.

A flexible foam midsole offers all-day support. Plus, the Air-Sole units in the heel and forefoot provide lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the solid rubber outsole provides unmatched traction.

Air Jordan 3 Legacy

The Air Jordan 3 "Family Affair" colorway. | Nike

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan debuted his third signature sneaker in 1988. The Air Jordan 3 was originally released in four OG colorways, but has since dropped in countless designs over the years. The model has even been redesigned for the football and baseball fields.

After more than 35 years, Jordan Brand continues to explore fresh concepts and colorways. Buying the "Family Affair" colorway at a discount is a solid win for most fans. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.