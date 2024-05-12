A'ja Wilson's Signature Nike Sneaker Launches in Spring 2025
Women's basketball is rapidly growing in popularity, and so is athlete's influence in the sneaker industry. Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson is reportedly set to receive her own signature sneaker line with Nike.
According to the reporting, Wilson's signature line is scheduled to launch in Spring 2025. Wilson's first signature sneaker, the Nike A'ONE, and its accompanying apparel collection have been in the design process for over a year.
Wilson said, "It's been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete. From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we've worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style."
Nick DePaula of Boardroom reported this news, which Wilson confirmed as she arrived at Colonial Life Arena earlier today, ahead of the Aces' WNBA preseason game against Puerto Rico.
News of Wilson's signature sneaker line comes on the heels of Caitlin Clark's signature deal with Nike. There was a sizable outcry among basketball fans for Wilson to get her own hoop shoe; this included New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, who advocated for Wilson to get a signature deal.
To build hype and provide fans with updates, Nike and Wilson have launched a micro-site appropriately titled OfCourseIHaveAShoe.com. Depending on the timing of Clark's signature sneaker launch, Wilson will become either the third or forth active WNBA player with her own hoop shoe.
It is guaranteed to be an exciting WNBA season for basketball fans and the sneaker community. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
