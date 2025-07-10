Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
The Minnesota Lynx have a quick turnaround after losing to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, as they’ll hit the road to play the Los Angeles Sparks for the fourth time in the 2025 season.
Minnesota is 3-0 against the Sparks in 2025, and Los Angeles has struggled at home (1-7) so far in 2025.
Despite that, the Lynx are just seven-point road favorites on the second night of a back-to-back. Napheesa Collier and company enter this game at 17-3 in the 2025 season, and they’ve done a great job of bouncing back from losses.
With the Sparks still down Cameron Brink (ACL recovery), this is going to be a tough matchup, especially since Los Angeles has one of the worst defenses in the W and is facing the No. 1 offense.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7 (-110)
- Sparks +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -278
- Sparks: +225
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 17-3
- Sparks record: 6-13
Lynx vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
Lynx vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-180)
This season, Plum is shooting 33.6 percent from 3-point range, but she’s taken a ton of shots from deep, averaging 7.3 attempts and 2.4 makes per game.
Plum has made at least two shots from deep in 12 of her 18 games this season, including two games against Minnesota where she knocked down three shots from deep.
I think this line is an overcorrection to some of Plum’s shooting struggles (efficiency wise), especially since she’s still attempting a ton of 3-pointers just about every night.
Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lynx are a solid bet to bounce back on Thursday:
The Lynx dropped their third regular-season game of the 2025 season on Wednesday night, as Alyssa Thomas took over the Phoenix Mercury to lead them to a win at home.
However, I think the Lynx are in a prime spot to bounce back on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles is just 6-13 this season, and it has dropped seven of eight games at home. To top it off, the Sparks have struggled to cover the spread in 2025, going 7-11-1 through 19 games. The Lynx are slightly better at 11-9 against the spread.
Minnesota also still ranks No. 1 in the WNBA in offensive, defensive and net rating while the Sparks are eighth, 11th and 11th in those respective categories.
Los Angeles has not fared well against the Lynx this season, going 0-3 in three meetings. The Sparks lost at home by 14 points back in May before taking 23 and 16-point losses in Minnesota.
Minnesota has dropped just three games in the regular season, and I expect it to bounce back against one of the worst defenses in the W on Thursday.
Pick: Lynx -7 (-110 at DraftKings)
