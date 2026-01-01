The Nike Kobe 9 Low "Purple Dynasty" Celebrates Lakers Greatness

Throughout his legendary 20-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant only suited up for one team. Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to five World Championships, including a three-peat and a two-peat. Simply put, he was a walking dynasty.

So, it only makes sense that Nike celebrates Bryant's dynastic teams with a new colorway. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro has dropped in five familiar team bank colorways, but for the first time, the shoe has now received an original colorway that is exciting to sneakerheads and athletes.

Kicking off the new year in style, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Purple Dynasty" hit shelves today. Below are official pictures, tech specs, and shopping information for the performance basketball shoes.

Shopping Information

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro "Purple Dynasty" colorway dropped on January 1, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the hoop shoes for $190 in adult sizes exclusively at Nike.com. Currently, the shoes are not available in big kid sizes.

The "Purple Dynasty" colorway will get far more attention than the five team bank colorways that appear on other versions of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro. But will it sell out? It is quite possible, but so is a future restock.

Athletes and fans who do miss out on these sneakers at retail price will be able to find them on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Design Details

True to its name, the "Purple Dynasty" colorway features three shades of the regal color. The silhouette is draped in Purple Dynasty, while a lighter shade of Fierce Purple provides contrast on the outsole and ankle collar. Lastly, Sanded Purple adds extra attention to all the branding elements.

Like every colorway of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low EM Protro, the "Purple Dynasty" features the iconic Nike Swoosh logos, Kobe Sheath logos, and heel stitches as a nod to Bryant's Achilles surgery. Look closer, and there is the Kobe signature and Kobe Code on the side of the midsoles.

While all the packaging remains the same, the "Purple Dynasty" comes with two pairs of laces, both purple. Fans can customize their laces with either Purple Dynasty or Sanded Purple laces.

Tech Specs

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro features an Engineered Mesh upper, a new Nike React foam midsole, cable lacing system, and the legendary "fingerprint" outsole traction pattern that remains one of the best innovations in Nike Basketball history.

It has been 11 years since Bryant debuted the Nike Kobe 9 Low during the twilight of his NBA career, and the model is still capable of performing at the highest levels of basketball. The "Purple Dynasty" colorway is a reminder of Bryant's work ethic that led to the Lakers' championship runs.

