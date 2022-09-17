Aaron Judge Debuts Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 Shoes

The 2022 MLB season has been a movie for New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge. The 4x All-Star has been unrelenting in his pursuit of history. Judge has hit 57 home runs and is poised to make more noise.

Not only is the 30-year-old slugger taking care of business on the field, but he is dressing like a superstar off the field. The Instagram account @mlbfits recently posted pictures of players entering Yankee stadium before a game this week. Naturally, Judge was wearing shoes we had never seen before.

Of course, Judge wore a pair of the classic Nike Air Force 1 shoes, but it was an unknown colorway. That is because Judge is the first person to get a pair of these rare kicks (in size 17, no less). Below is everything fans need to know about Judge's kicks.

Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Multi-Patent'

Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Multi-Patent' @SneakerNews

Judge debuted a pair of Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 shoes in the 'Multi-Patent' colorway. The shoes are part of a collaboration between Nike and Los Angeles sneaker store Undefeated. The two partners have collaborated on countless projects in the past.

This version of the Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 shoes 'Multi-Patent' has not yet been released. From what we can surmise, the multi-colored shoes feature a patent leather upper consisting of teal, olive, blue, grey, yellow, and off-white.

Currently, Nike has not provided a release date, pricing, or official images of this shoe. There is no guarantee that it even releases. But the silver lining is that rapper Travis Scott also debuted a pair of Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 shoes in a different colorway. So that at least doubles fans chances of getting a pair of these classic Nike shoes.

Judge is many things. A home run leader, future Hall of Famer, and sneakerhead. Undefeated and Nike could not have picked a better person to debut the unreleased lifestyle shoes. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

