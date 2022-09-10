Analyzing Mike Trout's Amazing Pregame Outfit

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was excellent again last night. The perennial MLB All-Star hit a two-run home run. It was the fifth-straight game in which Trout hit a homer.

Sure, the Houston Astros won the game. But Trout has battled adversity and injuries this season only to come out the other side. We here at FanNation Kicks attribute some of Trout's recent success to his latest pregame fit.

The New Jersey native wore the jersey of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (another one of our pregame fit All-Stars). Additionally, Trout wore a popular pair of Nike sneakers that are becoming increasingly difficult to purchase. Below is everything fans need to know about Trout's kicks.

Nike Dunk Low 'Panda'

Nike Dunk Low 'White Black' Nike

No lifestyle shoes are more popular right now than the exact pair Mike Trout had on his feet. The Angels outfielder the Nike Dunk Low in the 'White Black' colorway. However, everyone has adopted the nickname 'Panda' colorway.

The Nike Dunk Low 'Panda' was released on March 10, 2021, for $110. However, thanks to the popularity of the old-school shoe, the average resale price is now $236, according to StockX.

Nike Dunks have been redesigned in almost every color imaginable. But the mid-80s classic lends itself to simple color blocking. For example, the 'Panda' colorway features a white leather upper, black leather overlays, and Swoosh logos. Nike branding also appears on the nylon tongues.

The Angels are back in action tonight, while the Eagles travel to face the Detroit Lions tomorrow. We will keep you updated on what all of your favorite athletes are wearing on and off the field. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all of your shoe news.

