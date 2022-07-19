Aaron Judge Wears Nike Kobe 5 in MLB Home Run Derby Batting Practice

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is 30 years old and grew up in California. So it was a foregone conclusion that the MLB All-Star was a fan of Kobe Bryant. Earlier this evening, Judge wore a pair of Bryant's sneakers during batting practice for the MLB Home Run Derby.

Those clean kicks are called the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the '5x Champ' colorway. Before Bryant's untimely passing in January 2020, Nike had begun releasing performance-based retro (Protro) versions of his signature sneakers.

Sadly, the '5x Champ' colorway that Judge is sporting did not come out in August 2020 and sold out immediately. If fans want to get a pair of the Lakers-themed Kobe's, they pay resale value on GOAT, StockX, or eBay. However, it will cost most customers between $500-$750.

The California kid showing love to Bryant before an All-Star Game in Los Angeles is extremely cool. We love to see legends of different sports paying their respects. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro '5x Champ' worn by Markieff Morris in 2021. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

