Aaron Judge Wore Air Jordans at NYC Marathon

It is sure to be an eventful winter for Aaron Judge. The newly-crowned MLB American League Home Run King is the most highly-coveted free agent on the market. We covered Judge a lot this summer, not because of his historic home run chase but because of his unmatched sneaker collection.

This weekend was the annual New York City Marathon which always garners national attention. While there was no shortage of top-flight athletes, one towered over the rest. Judge stood in the crowd and cheered on his wife as she completed the daunting 26.2-mile run.

Thanks to a social media post from @mlb.fits, we saw Judge posing for a picture beside his wife and Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton. Naturally, our focus was on the Air Jordan sneakers Juge had on his size 17 feet. Below is everything fans need to know about the classic basketball shoes.

Air Jordan 13

View of the Air Jordan 13 'French Blue.' Nike

Judge wore the Air Jordan 13 in the 'French Blue' colorway. The shoes were originally released in August 2022 for $200. They have since sold out. However, the average resale price has dropped to $181, according to StockX.

The 'French Blue' colorway has been a part of Jordan Brand lore for many years. However, its application on the Air Jordan 13 features blue Durabuck mudguards and a grey leather toe wrap. The red Jumpman logo sets off the white side panels and laces.

Judge has a sneaker collection that can compete with anyone. We admire the 4x MLB All-Star because he is not afraid of mixing in general release shoes with the rarest of kicks. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

