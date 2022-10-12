Aaron Judge Wears Travis Scott Sneakers Before Yankees Game

The MLB Playoffs began this past weekend, and so far, they have lived up to the hype. Last night the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in Game One of the American League Divison Series.

Right fielder Aaron Judge only got on base once but was still able to score an important run. Judge is not only the American League home run king but also the undisputed sneaker king in baseball.

Thanks to the Instagram account @mlb.fits, we have a recent picture of Judge rocking an expensive pair of Air Jordan sneakers. Salute to Judge for being able to find the rare kicks in a size 17. Below is everything fans need to know about Judge's footwear.

Aaron Judge's Sneakers

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 'Cactus Jack'

Judge wore the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 in the 'Cactus Jack' colorway. The shoes were originally released on June 9, 2018, for $225. They now have an average resale price of $1,075, according to StockX.

The 'Cactus Jack' colorway features a blue suede upper. Black accents, a red sock liner, and paint splatter detailing complete the Houston Oilers-esque look. Additionally, Cactus Jack branding appears on the back left heel tab

Judge is putting the finishing touches on one of the best individual performances that baseball has seen in many years. It is only fitting that he wears shoes worthy of the American League home run king.

