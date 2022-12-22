Aaron Judge Wears Classic Air Jordans in Photo Shoot

Skip to main content

Aaron Judge Wears Air Jordans in GQ Photo Shoot

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge wore retro Air Jordans in a GQ photo shoot.
As time runs out on 2022, we have spent most of this week reflecting on everything that has transpired this year. It is safe to say that no professional athlete enjoyed a better year than Aaron Judge.

Not only did Judge become the new American League home run king, but he recently signed a nine-year, $360 million deal to stay with the New York Yankees. It was the largest free agent deal in MLB history, perfectly fitting for the 6'7" slugger.

This week has been a whirlwind for Judge. Press conferences, photo shoots, and interviews have kept Judge busy. The ever-stylish 30-year-old recently took part in a cover story for the magazine GQ Hype.

The publication declared 2022 is "the year baseball came back to New York," highlighting major free agent signings by the Yankees and Mets. The Yankees' captain used the opportunity to show off his impressive Air Jordan collection. Below is everything fans need to know about Judge's kicks.

Air Jordan 1

View of navy and grey Air Jordan shoes.

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 1 in the 'Georgetown' colorway.

In the photo shoot, Judge wore the Air Jordan 1 Retro High 85 in the 'Georgetown' colorway. The shoes were released in April 2022 for $200. Now they have an average resale price of $374, according to StockX.

The colorway celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Michael Jordan's 1982 NCAA title win over the Georgetown Bulldogs. The old-school shoes feature a smooth grey leather upper and navy overlays. A yellowed nylon tongue with a woven Nike label completes the vintage aesthetic.

Judge bats a thousand with his fashion and footwear choices. It is not even January, and we cannot wait to see what the Yankees legend rocks next season. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the field.

