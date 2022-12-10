Kevin Durant's New Shoes Celebrate New York Culture

Out of all the world's superstars, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is probably the most misunderstood. Durant's acerbic sense of humor and general prickliness might rub some people the wrong way.

However, fans of the All-NBA forward know what he is all about. At 34 years old, Durant's focus is on the sport of basketball. Not just handing out buckets, which he does on a nightly basis. In addition to hooping, Durant wants to spread the game.

The Kevin Durant Foundation has restored 26 outdoor basketball courts all over the world, including some in the greater-New York area. So, it only makes sense that Durant's newest Nike shoes were designed in collaboration with Timothy Goodman.

Goodman is an artist that incorporates New York ethos into his work, including one of Durant's refurbished outdoor courts. The Nike KD 15 'Timothy Goodman' colorway pays homage to the Big Apple with unmistakable 1980s vibes. Below is everything fans need to know about the artsy hoop shoes.

Nike KD 15

View of the Nike KD 15 in the 'Timothy Goodman' colorway. Nike

The Nike KD 15 'Timothy Goodman' is available on the Nike website for $150. The performance basketball shoe features a black upper with wolf-grey overlays that contain nods to the basketball court located at P.S. 152.

The royal purple laces, ocean green accents, and acidic orange sock-liner reflect the exact colors used inside the three-point line on the actual court. It is challenging to perfectly reflect the 1980s New York aesthetic with one colorway, but Nike and Goodman did it with this shoe.

In addition to looking good, the Nike KD 15 is a performance beast. Fewer materials underfoot and throughout the upper have shaved weight off the shoe. A full-length foam plus a visible Air Zoom Strobel unit provides a dual layer of cushioning. The rubber outsole pattern is inspired by a topographical map and is guaranteed to grip the blacktop or hardwood.

We want to know if you plan to purchase the Nike KD 15 'Timothy Goodman' before they sell out. Give us your thoughts on Twitter, and stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your shoe news.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Recommended For You

Kyrie Irving Switches Shoes During Nets Game

Knicks Troll Trae Young's Adidas Shoes