Kobe Bryant's Adidas Shoes Go on Sale October 22

In the words of The Office character Michael Scott, "It's happening. Everyone stay calm!" After months of speculation and sporadic releases overseas, Adidas is finally releasing some of the most iconic shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature line.

Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers legend left Adidas in 2002. The German company eventually rebranded The Kobe 1 as The Crazy 1 and removed small nods to Bryant. But, the historic basketball shoe largely remains the same.

Since the Los Angeles Lakers legend's tragic passing on January 26, 2020, salt has been poured into the wounds of his fans. Bryant's jerseys now cost over $300, and his Nike shoes resale for well over $500 in almost every colorway.

Luckily, Adidas is giving us a chance to purchase the shoes Bryant wore during his first two NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001. Below is everything fans need to know about the exciting sneaker release.

Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine'

View of the Adidas Crazy 1 in the 'Sunshine' colorway. Adidas

The Adidas Crazy 1 'Sunshine' is releasing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Fans can purchase the shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Adidas website.

The bright yellow shoes feature a textile upper with three stripes on the side panel. A Torsion system and black rubber outsole allow for dynamic movement and extra traction on the hardwood.

Despite originally being released over two decades ago, these old-school hoop shoes still look futuristic. That should not be surprising coming from Adidas and the late-great Kobe Bryant.

